Rain claims Sunday’s Angell Park event

From Bryan Gapinski

Sun Prairie, Wis. Sept. 1— Due to heavy rainfall on an already saturated racetrack, tomorrow’s “Kevin Doty Classic” at Angell Park Speedway has been cancelled. The event was to feature: Zimbrick Chevrolet of Sun Prairie Badger Midget Racing Series, POWRi Lucas Oil Regional Midget Series, AutoMeter Wisconsin Wingeless Sprint Series, Badger 600 Micro Series presented by My Race Pass, and the Vintage Modifed Series.

Scott Hatton currently holds a 116-point lead over Ryan Probst in Badger Midget points heading into the season finale event Saturday Sept. 22 “Scott Semmelmann Memorial” at Beaver Dam (Wis.) Raceway.