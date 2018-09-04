LANDON SIMON RACING TO FIELD SECOND ENTRY FOR CONOR DALY AT THE DIRT TRACK AT IMS

From LSR

INDIANAPOLIS (September 3, 2018) — Conor Daly will pilot the second entry out of the Landon Simon Racing stable for the inaugural Driven2SaveLives BC39 presented by NOS Energy Drink at The Dirt Track at IMS.

“It means a lot to be a part of the first dirt track event at IMS. There is an incredible dirt racing history in the state of Indiana and to be a part of this race at IMS means we all get to be a part of another chapter of that story,” said Daly.

The 26-year-old Indiana native, has 42 career starts in the Verizon IndyCar Series and is the lone driver in the field to represent the IndyCar series. He will get to experience the event as a dirt midget rookie driver among a record-breaking entry list topping 118 cars.

“I’ve been all about new things in my career this year so I figured, ‘why not?’ Should be a lot of fun. I’m extremely thankful for the opportunity. Having Indycar represented at this event is important because there are a lot of people, including me, who would love to see more drivers like Bryan Clauson compete at the Indy 500 someday,” Daly added.

Team owner and Mt Baker Vapor-sponsored driver Landon Simon will compete in the MBVDirt midget for the two-day event. MBVDirt is a campaign designed to increase driver and fan interaction, all fans are welcome to sign up at MBVDirt.com for a chance to win prizes and help their favorite MBVDirt driver earn a ride at the Chili Bowl Nationals.

The goal of this campaign is to continuously bring awareness to companies such as Mt Baker Vapor by giving the means necessary for people to stop smoking. Given the presence smoking has in the racing community, it’s very important to reach drivers, crew members, fans, and their friends and family.

Mt Baker Vapor came on board with Landon Simon Racing in 2014 with the goal of educating smokers on the benefits of vaporizing nicotine as opposed to smoking tobacco and has remained a true partner and supporter of dirt track racing throughout the years.

The BC39 on the new, quarter-mile clay oval inside Turn 3 of the famed IMS asphalt oval honors late USAC champion and three-time Indianapolis 500 starter Bryan Clauson and increases awareness of the Indiana Donor Network and its Driven2SaveLives campaign.

Hot laps, heat races and a pursuit race will be featured Wednesday, Sept. 5. Hot laps, practice, qualifying races, alphabet mains, including the 39-lap A-Main feature, will take place Thursday, Sept. 6.

Check out the campaign at MBVDirt.com and the video at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hc-CRWywUus

Visit IMS.com and thebc39.com for more information about the Driven2SaveLives BC39 presented by NOS Energy Drink.

For press inquiries or more information on the MBVDirt campaign, please contact landonsimonracing@gmail.com.