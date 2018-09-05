2018 Hockett/McMillin Memorial Format And Payout For Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series

By Bryan Hulbert

TULSA, Okla. (September 4, 2018) For the eighth time, the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by Sawblade.com. in conjunction with the Speedway Motors ASCS Warrior Region presented by Impact Signs, Awnings, and Wraps, will pay respects to Jesse Hockett and Daniel McMillin, with the annual Memorial event to the fallen cousins happening at Lucas Oil Speedway on September 20, 21, and 22.

Running under accumulated event points through two complete nights of racing to set up Saturday’s $10,000 to win finale, the event will see only minor changes to the format with the Qualifier structure going from 55 to 50 before going to four Qualifiers.

Event points for the Heats and Qualifiers have also been adjusted to being 10 points to win, down by one. Reason being, in the past, missing a Qualifier put a driver too far out of being able to make up any ground the rest of the night.

“Every year, we try to make small adjustments so the show is better for everyone. We learned a few things last year and even this year since we run nearly the same format at Dirt Cup. We always want to give everyone a fair shot a making the show,” commented ASCS National Director, Matt Ward.

Joined with the Lucas Oil POWRi WAR Sprints both nights, details on the Non-Wing portion of the show can be found at http://www.powri.com.

Thursday and Friday’s preliminary events for the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by Sawblade.com will pay $3,000 to win, with Saturday going to $10,000 to win. Full format and purse is as follows:

The Format:

All drivers will compete on both qualifying nights as combined points from Heat Races, Qualifiers, B-Mains, and A-Mains will set the lineup for Top 8 on Saturday night. Any tie in points will be broken by Friday’s passing point totals. ASCS Format will be utilized with draw in for Heat Race starting position and passing points to determine drivers who advance to Qualifiers and B-Mains.

49 cars or less: Top 30 in Passing Points from Heat Races will move into 3 Qualifiers. Remainder will fall to the tail of the night’s “B” Features. Top 18 will be inverted with the highest point earner from Heat Races starting sixth in the first Qualifier. Qualifiers will be 8 laps each. Passing Points will be utilized with the driver’s total points combined with their Heat Race total. The top 16 in combined Passing Points will advance to the A-Feature. Drivers will not redraw for their starting position. Lineup is straight up by the combined Passing Point total. The remainder will fall into B-Features. Number of B-Features is dependent upon the number of cars. 40-50 cars means remaining drivers will drop into two “B” Features. 51-60 will drop into three “B” Features. Lineup will be done by passing point totals with 17th going to the pole of the first “B” Feature, 18th to the pole of the second “B” Feature, etc.

50 cars or more: Top 40 in Passing Points from Heat Races will move into 4 Qualifiers. Remainder will fall to the tail of the night’s “B” Features. Top 24 will be inverted with the highest point earner from Heat Races starting sixth in the first Qualifier. Qualifiers will be 8 laps each. Passing Points will be utilized with the driver’s total points combined with their Heat Race total. The top 16 in combined Passing Points will advance to the A-Feature. Drivers will not redraw for their starting position. Lineup is straight up by the combined Passing Point total. The remainder will fall into B-Features. Number of B-Features is dependent upon the number of cars. 40-50 cars means remaining drivers will drop into two “B” Features. 51-60 will drop into three “B” Features. Lineup will be done by passing point totals with 17th going to the pole of the first “B” Feature, 18th to the pole of the second “B” Feature, etc.

If one B is needed, the top 6 drivers will advance to the A-Feature. If two B’s, then the top three, if three B’s, then the top two.

Following the completion of Friday’s program, event points will be totaled with the Top 8 locked in, straight up, into Saturday’s A-Feature. All other drivers will be lined up into 4 Last Chance Qualifiers on Saturday. Lineup will be staggered by points (9th to the pole of LCQ 1, 10 to the pole of LCQ 2, etc). Top 2 finishes in each LCQ will advance to the A-Feature. Winners of LCQ 1 starts 9th, winner of LCQ 2 will start 10th, and so on.

The remainder of the field will fall into twin B-Main, straight up by their finish. Top three from each B-Main will advance to the A-Feature.

Thursday and Friday Race Points will follow the following scale:

Heat Race:

10

9

8

7

6

5

4

3

2

1

Qualifiers:

10

9

8

7

6

5

4

3

2

1

B-Feature: Based on number of B-Features. Starting with the first non-transfer:

87

86

85

84

83

82

81

80

79

78

A-Feature: Based on ASCS points structure for standard A-Mains:

150

142

135

130

125

122

119

116

113

110

108

106

104

102

100

98

96

94

92

90

89

88

**ASCS National Driver Point, Regional Attendance, and Promoter’s Provisionals will be allowed, but will not award event points for the A-Feature. Points will be calculated from the position earned prior to the Provisional.

Purse structure for each night is as follows:

Thursday and Friday:

A-Feature: 1. $3.000; 2. $1,500; 3. $1,100; 4. $1,000; 5. $800 6. $700; 7. $600; 8. $500; 9. $475; 10. $450; 11. $425; 12. $400 13. $400; 14. $400; 15. $400; 16. $400; 17. $400; 18. $400; 19. $400; 20. $400; 21. $400; 22. $400;

Any non-transferring driver will be paid $150.

Saturday:

A-Feature: 1. $10,000; 2. $5,000; 3. $2,500; 4. $1,500; 5. $1,250; 6. $1,150; 7. $1,100; 8. $1,000; 9. $900; 10. $800; 11. $700; 12. $600; 13. $550; 14. $525; 15. $500; 16. $475; 17. $450; 18. $425; 19. $400; 20. $400; 21. $400; 22. $400;

Any non-transferring driver will be paid $150.

Lucas Oil Speedway:

Address: 700 E. Hwy. 54 Wheatland, MO 65779

Phone: (417) 282-5984

Email: webmaster@lucasoilspeedway.com

Social Media: https://www.facebook.com/LucasOilSpeedway/

Ticket Prices and Times:

September 20, 2018: Gates open at 4pm, Hot Laps at 6:15pm, Racing at 7:05pm

Adults (16 and up) $20

Seniors (62 and up)/Military $17

Youth (6 to 15) $5

Kids (5 and under) FREE

Family Pass $40

Pit Pass $35

3-Day Pit Pass-$100

Camping

Reserved with Electric and Water- $35/Night (Limited Availability)

Reserved Dry Spots- $20/Night (Limited Availability)

Dry Camping- $10/Night

September 21, 2018: Gates open at 4pm, Hot Laps at 6:15pm, Racing at 7:05pm

Adults (16 and up) $20

Seniors (62 and up)/Military $17

Youth (6 to 15) $5

Kids (5 and under) FREE

Family Pass $40

Pit Pass $35

Camping

Reserved with Electric and Water- $35/Night (Limited Availability)

Reserved Dry Spots- $20/Night (Limited Availability)

Dry Camping- $10/Night

September 22, 2018: Gates open at 4pm, Hot Laps at 5:45pm, Racing at 6:35pm

Adults (16 and up) $25

Seniors (62 and up)/Military $22

Youth (6 to 15) $10

Kids (5 and under) FREE

Family Pass $50

Pit Pass $40

Camping

Reserved with Electric and Water- $35/Night (Limited Availability)

Reserved Dry Spots- $20/Night (Limited Availability)

Dry Camping- $10/Night