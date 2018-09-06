Tim Kaeding Wins Civil War Portion of the Gold Cup

From Troy Hennig
CHICO, Ca. (September 5, 2018) — Tim Kaeding led all 30-laps to win the Civil War main event during the first night of the 65th Gold Cup Race of Champions at Silver Dollar Speedway. The last time Kaeding had been to victory lane at Chico was August 18, 2012. With the win, Kaeding now has 57 career triumphs at Silver Dollar Speedway. Kaeding lit up the track in turn four with post-race victory donuts and was very emotional in victory lane. “It feels good to get back to victory lane here at Chico,” said Kaeding. Kaeding celebrated the win with son Tannyn and girlfriend Sharee along with Joshua Bates and the entire No. 42x R and B Company team.
Forty-six Civil War Sprint Cars entered night one of the 65th Gold Cup Race of Champions at Silver Dollar Speedway. Twenty C&H Veteran Ent. presented by Hunt Magnetos Wingless Tour sprint cars joined them for a big night of racing.
Twenty-two cars lined up for the 30-lap feature event. Kaeding jumped out to the lead. It was a spot he would never give up. Tanner Thorson shadowed Kaeding the entire event. Mason Moore grabbed the third spot. While the top three never changed, plenty of action was taking place in fourth on back. Sean Becker used the middle of the track to his liking and passed numerous cars. At one point he raced in fourth. Justin Sanders and Andy Forsberg both were top five cars all night also. Four cars wreck in turn two on lap 14. Those involved included Cody Hodgson, Chase Majdic, Michael Ing and Nathan Rolfe.
As the race continued tire management would be critical because the track began to take rubber. The drivers did their best to search for the best line but also not abuse their tires. It was impressive to watch Kaeding and Thorson race so close and hard lap after lap. Kaeding had to be technical and hit his marks. One slip up by Kaeding and Thorson would be there to capitalize. Dustin Freitas spun on lap 27 to bring out the final caution. The final three laps played out like the previous 27. Kaeding held enough of an advantage to beat Thorson to the finish line. Moore held on for third. Sanders finished fourth and Forsberg was fifth. Sean Becker drifted a bit back to sixth. Chase Johnson ran seventh. Bud Kaeding was the hard charger of the night and finished eighth.
Kalib Henry led all six laps to win the Civil War dash. Tim Kaeding was second. This finish put both these drivers on the front row of the 30-lap feature event.
The 12-lap B main event was won by Geoff Ensign. Colby Copeland shadowed Ensign the entire time but was never able to get around him. Cody Hodgson grabbed the third spot. Chase Majdic made a rare start and finished fourth. Jace Vander Weerd finished fifth. The sixth and final transfer was Dustin Freitas. Props to Freitas for coming out the C main and working his way into a transfer to the feature event.
Auburn’s Andy Forsberg picked up his 50th career fast time award at Silver Dollar Speedway. His fast lap was timed at 12.073.
The four, ten-lap heat race winners were Mason Moore, Tim Kaeding, Chase Johnson and Tanner Thorson.
The 25-lap C&H Veteran Ent. presented by Hunt Magnetos Wingless Tour sprint cars main event was the best race of the night. While the first lap of the main event was a barn burner, it was the last lap that the fans will remember for a long time. There was action all over the speedway during the entirety of the race. Geoff Ensign led the first lap. The race continued to be great as Shawn Jones used the high scary side to take the lead away from Ensign on lap two. Terry Schank Jr. and Jake Morgan were battling for the third spot. Lap three saw Troy DeGaton spin to a stop in turn three. On the restart, Jones drifted off the edge in turn three and lost the lead. Ninth place starting Nick Larson took the lead on lap five. Ensign tracked down Larson on the high side and took the lead back on lap seven. Morgan was all over Larson for second on lap eight. Before the next lap was completed, Scott Chapela and Kaimi Costa made contact that resulted in Chapela flipping in turn three.
The lap seven restart had Ensign, Morgan and Terry Schank Jr. as the top three. Larson headed to the work area under the red flag and had to restart at the rear. The field stayed the same until lap nine when Kelly Hicks stopped in turn four. Morgan slid Ensign for the lead on lap ten. Lap 12 Ensign drifted over the small cushion in turn three and lost more spots. Jones passed Schank Jr. on lap 14 for second. Heart break city on lap 18 as Morgan came to a stop in the middle of the back stretch and gave up the lead to Jones.
Seven laps remained to determine the winner. Casey McClain started tenth but was now in the third spot for the restart. Jones led Schank Jr. to the green. McClain passed Schank Jr. for second on lap 21. Tony Richards moved into the third spot on lap 22. The final lap was epic. McClain passes Jones coming to the white flag. Jones passes McClain out of turn two and tries to squeeze his car to the bottom in turn three. However, McClain never lifts, and keeps his car to the inside of Jones. They race side by side through turn three and four. Coming out of turn four they bang wheels, neither driver giving an inch. McClain was able to keep his car straight and accelerate towards the finish line and win the race. The crowd was appreciative of both drivers’ efforts. Ensign snuck ahead of Jones and finished second.
Fast Time tonight was Jesse Love. He receives the Quick Time Mortgage $100 bonus. Heat one winner Geoff Ensign picks up the King Racing Products $100 gift certificate. Cody Spencer won heat two and picked up the SpeedMart $100 certificate. The heat three Benic Enterprises $100 gift certificate went to winner Tony Richards. Ensign won the six-lap dash presented by Santamauro Racing Products.
Gold Cup Race of Champions
Silver Dollar Speedway
Chico, CA
Wednesday September 5, 2018
Civil War Series
Qualifying:
1. X1 – Andy Forsberg, 12.073
2. 42X – Tim Kaeding, 12.096
3. 4SA – Justin Sanders, 12.118
4. 18 – Kalib Henry, 12.186
5. 88N – Sean Becker, 12.304
6. 6W – Billy Wallace, 12.405
7. 63 – Geoff Ensign, 12.408
8. 28 – Nathan Rolfe, 12.461
9. 47 – Mason Moore, 12.492
10. 91C – Shawn Conde, 12.497
11. 21X – Cole Macedo, 12.504
12. 3C – Tanner Thorson, 12.539
13. 55 – Cody Hodgson, 12.606
14. 2X – Chase Majdic, 12.639
15. 5V – Chase Johnson, 12.702
16. 21 – Michael Ing, 12.704
17. 0 – Bud Kaeding, 12.715
18. 5H – D.J. Freitas, 12.720
19. 27 – Colby Copeland, 12.726
20. 97 – Shane Hopkins, 13.016
21. 4X – Burt Foland Jr., 13.039
22. 88 – Koen Shaw, 13.056
23. 71JR – Kevin Lovell, 13.150
24. 9L – Cody Lamar, 13.203
25. 33 – Lucas Ashe, 13.267
26. 88V – Jace Vander Weerd, 13.278
27. 37 – Mitchell Faccinto, 13.313
28. 9X – Peter Paulson, 13.424
29. 3D – Carl Droivold, 13.437
30. 12J – John Clark, 13.536
31. 4 – Cody Smith, 13.538
32. 15S – Ryan Souza, 13.586
33. 93 – Stephen Ingraham, 13.594
34. 49 – Mike Monahan, 13.596
35. 1B – Chelsea Blevins, 13.623
36. 7B – Brent Bjork, 13.647
37. 9 – Dustin Freitas, 13.727
38. 71L – Korey Lovell, 13.809
39. 2K – Kyle Offill, 13.897
40. 13 – Rowdy McClenon, 14.178
41. 64 – Mallorie McGahan, 14.571
42. 35 – Bryan Grier, 14.702
43. 7 – Scott Bogucki, 15.252
Heat Race #1
1. 47 – Mason Moore
2. 88N – Sean Becker
3. 0 – Bud Kaeding
4. X1 – Andy Forsberg
5. 55 – Cody Hodgson
6. 93 – Stephen Ingraham
7. 4X – Burt Foland Jr.
8. 33 – Lucas Ashe
9. 3D – Carl Droivold
10. 9 – Dustin Freitas
11. 64 – Mallorie McGahan
Heat Race #2
1. 42X – Tim Kaeding
2. 6W – Billy Wallace
3. 5H – D.J. Freitas
4. 91C – Shawn Conde
5. 88 – Koen Shaw
6. 12J – John Clark
7. 71L – Korey Lovell
8. 88V – Jace Vander Weerd
9. 35 – Bryan Grier
10. 49 – Mike Monahan
11. 2X – Chase Majdic
Heat Race #3
1. 5V – Chase Johnson
2. 21X – Cole Macedo
3. 4SA – Justin Sanders
4. 37 – Mitchell Faccinto
5. 63 – Geoff Ensign
6. 27 – Colby Copeland
7. 4 – Cody Smith
8. 7 – Scott Bogucki
9. 2K – Kyle Offill
10. 1B – Chelsea Blevins
11. 71JR – Kevin Lovell
Heat Race #4
1. 3C – Tanner Thorson
2. 21 – Michael Ing
3. 18 – Kalib Henry
4. 28 – Nathan Rolfe
5. 9L – Cody Lamar
6. 97 – Shane Hopkins
7. 7B – Brent Bjork
8. 15S – Ryan Souza
9. 13 – Rowdy McClenon
10. 9X – Peter Paulson
Dash:
1. 18 – Kalib Henry
2. 42X – Tim Kaeding
3. 47 – Mason Moore
4. 3C – Tanner Thorson
5. 4SA – Justin Sanders
6. X1 – Andy Forsberg
7. 88N – Sean Becker
8. 5V – Chase Johnson
C-Main:
1. 9 – Dustin Freitas
2. 71L – Korey Lovell
3. 2K – Kyle Offill
4. 7 – Scott Bogucki
5. 13 – Rowdy McClenon
6. 1B – Chelsea Blevins
7. 7B – Brent Bjork
8. 93 – Stephen Ingraham
9. 49 – Mike Monahan
10. 35 – Bryan Grier
11. 64 – Mallorie McGahan
B-Main:
1. 63 – Geoff Ensign
2. 27 – Colby Copeland
3. 55 – Cody Hodgson
4. 2X – Chase Majdic
5. 88V – Jace Vander Weerd
6. 9 – Dustin Freitas
7. 3D – Carl Droivold
8. 33 – Lucas Ashe
9. 12J – John Clark
10. 88 – Koen Shaw
11. 9L – Cody Lamar
12. 4 – Cody Smith
13. 97 – Shane Hopkins
14. 15S – Ryan Souza
15. 71L – Korey Lovell
16. 4X – Burt Foland Jr.
17. 9X – Peter Paulson
18. 71JR – Kevin Lovell
A-Main:
1. 42X – Tim Kaeding
2. 3C – Tanner Thorson
3. 47 – Mason Moore
4. 4SA – Justin Sanders
5. X1 – Andy Forsberg
6. 88N – Sean Becker
7. 5V – Chase Johnson
8. 0 – Bud Kaeding
9. 63 – Geoff Ensign
10. 91C – Shawn Conde
11. 37 – Mitchell Faccinto
12. 5H – D.J. Freitas
13. 21X – Cole Macedo
14. 88V – Jace Vander Weerd
15. 27 – Colby Copeland
16. 55 – Cody Hodgson
17. 6W – Billy Wallace
18. 28 – Nathan Rolfe
19. 18 – Kalib Henry
20. 2X – Chase Majdic
21. 9 – Dustin Freitas
22. 21 – Michael Ing
Hunt Wingless Tour
Qualifying:
1. 38 – Jesse Love, 15.217
2. 24 – Shawn Jones, 15.295
3. 45 – Jake Morgan, 15.482
4. 98 – Geoff Ensign, 15.495
5. 1 – Terry Schank Jr., 15.557
6. 4X – Tony Richards, 15.607
7. 39 – Troy DeGaton, 15.721
8. 7EJ – Cody Spencer, 15.763
9. 24N – Nick Larson, 15.775
10. 38X – Casey McClain, 15.824
11. 5B – Angelique Bell, 16.036
12. 35 – Bryan Grier, 16.121
13. 47 – Kaimi Costa, 16.157
14. 5F – Justin Funkhouser, 16.263
15. 77S – Ryon Siverling, 16.612
16. 92Z – Scott Chapeta, 16.681
17. 28 – Marcus Smith, 16.817
18. 51 – Brian Sperry, 17.119
19. 21 – Kelly Hicks, 17.215
20. 85 – A.J. Alderman, NT
Heat Race #1:
1. 98 – Geoff Ensign
2. 38X – Casey McClain
3. 39 – Troy DeGaton
4. 38 – Jesse Love
5. 47 – Kaimi Costa
6. 85 – A.J. Alderman
Heat Race #2:
1. 7EJ – Cody Spencer
2. 1 – Terry Schank Jr.
3. 5B – Angelique Bell
4. 24 – Shawn Jones
5. 5F – Justin Funkhouser
6. 21 – Kelly Hicks
7. 28 – Marcus Smith
Heat Race #3:
1. 4X – Tony Richards
2. 45 – Jake Morgan
3. 77S – Ryon Siverling
4. 35 – Bryan Grier
5. 51 – Brian Sperry
6. 24N – Nick Larson
Dash:
1. 98 – Geoff Ensign
2. 24 – Shawn Jones
3. 45 – Jake Morgan
4. 4X – Tony Richards
5. 1 – Terry Schank Jr.
6. 38 – Jesse Love
7. 39 – Troy DeGaton
8. 7EJ – Cody Spencer
Feature:
1. 38X – Casey McClain
2. 98 – Geoff Ensign
3. 24 – Shawn Jones
4. 4X – Tony Richards
5. 1 – Terry Schank Jr.
6. 7EJ – Cody Spencer
7. 24N – Nick Larson
8. 5B – Angelique Bell
9. 39 – Troy DeGaton
10. 38 – Jesse Love
11. 51 – Brian Sperry
12. 85 – A.J. Alderman
13. 77S – Ryon Siverling
14. 5F – Justin Funkhouser
15. 35 – Bryan Grier
16. 21 – Kelly Hicks
17. 45 – Jake Morgan
18. 47 – Kaimi Costa
19. 92Z – Scott Chapeta