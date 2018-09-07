Allstar Performance Event List: September 7 – 9, 2018

The following is a list of open wheel events taking place September 7 – 9, 2018 presented by Allstar Performance. We try our best to keep the schedule updated, but we are not always made aware of schedule changes or cancellations. Always check and verify before attending any event. If you see an event that is missing or listed incorrectly please contact us with the correct information.

Friday September 7, 2018

Accord Speedway – Accord, NY – USA – Non-Wing Crate Sprint Cars

Amsoil Speedway – Superior, WI – USA – Interstate Racing Association

Black Hills Speedway – Rapid City, SD – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Castrol Raceway – Edmonton, AB – CAN – Sportsman Sprints – Season Championship

Clinton County Raceway – Mill Hall, PA – USA – Laurel Highlands Sprint Car Series

Deming Speedway – Deming, WA – USA – Northwest Focus Midget Series

Gallatin Speedway – Belgrade, MT – USA – ASCS – Frontier Region

Gas City I-69 Speedway – Gas City, IN – USA – USAC – National Sprint Car Championship

Gas City I-69 Speedway – Gas City, IN – USA – USSA – Kenyon Midget Car Series

Linda’s Speedway – Jonestown, PA – USA – USAC – American Racing Drivers Club – Pennsylvania Midget Week

Ocean Speedway – Watsonville, CA – USA – USAC – CRA Sprint Car Championship – California Sprint Week

Ohsweken Speedway – Ohsweken, ONT – CAN – Action Sprint Tour

Ohsweken Speedway – Ohsweken, ONT – ONT – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Season Championship

Path Valley Speedway Park – Spring Run, PA – USA – Non-Wing Super Sportsman

Port Royal Speedway – Port Royal, PA – USA – All Star Circuit of Champions – Night Before the 50

Red Dirt Raceway – Meeker, OK – USA – USAC – Wingless Sprints Oklahoma

River Cities Speedway – Grand Forks, ND – USA – Northern Outlaw Sprint Association

Sharon Speedway – Hartford, OH – USA – RUSH Crate Sprint Car Series – Apple Festival

Silver Dollar Speedway – Chico, CA – USA – World of Outlaws – Gold Cup Race of Champions

Trail-Way Speedway – Hanover, PA – USA – Winged 358 Sprint Cars

Saturday September 8, 2018

105 Speedway – Cleveland, TX – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Agassiz Speedway – Agassiz, BC – CAN – Washington Midget Racing Association / Northwest Focus Midget Series – Non-Point Race

Arizona Speedway – Queen Creek, AZ – USA – USAC – Southwest Sprint Car Championship

Atomic Speedway – Chillicothe, OH – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Atomic Speedway – Chillicothe, OH – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

BAPS Motor Speedway – York Haven, PA – USA – Super Sportsman

Bear Ridge Speedway – Bradford, VT – USA – USAC – Speed 2 DMA Midget Car Championship

Bear Ridge Speedway – Bradford, VT – USA – Wingless Auto Club

Black Hills Speedway – Rapid City, SD – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Butler Motor Speedway – Quincy, MI – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Season Championship

Can-Am Speedway – LaFargeville, NY – USA – Empire Super Sprints

Cedar Lake Speedway – New Richmond, WI – USA – Interstate Racing Association

Cedar Lake Speedway – New Richmond, WI – USA – UMSS – Traditional Sprint Car Series – Richert Memorial

Cedar Lake Speedway – New Richmond, WI – USA – UMSS – Winged Sprint Car Series – Richert Memorial

Charleston Speedway – Charleston, IL – USA – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars

Citrus County Speedway – Inverness, FL – USA – Southern Sprint Car Shootout Series

Cottage Grove Speedway – Cottage Grove, OR – USA – Limited Sprints

Creek County Speedway – Sapulpa, OK – USA – Champ Sprints

Delaware International Speedway – Delmar, DE – USA – United Racing Club

El Paso County Raceway – Calhan, CO – USA – Colorado IMCA RaceSaver Sprint Car Series

El Paso County Raceway – Calhan, CO – USA – POWRi – Rocky Mountain Midget Racing Association

Fremont Speedway – Fremont, OH – USA – FAST – 410 Sprint Car Series

Fremont Speedway – Fremont, OH – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

I-44 Speedway – Oklahoma City, OK – USA – POWRi – West Midget Series

Junction Motor Speedway – McCool Junction, NE – USA – Nebraska 360 Sprint Car Series

Keller Auto Speedway – Hanford, CA – USA – USAC – CRA Sprint Car Championship – California Sprint Week

Keller Auto Speedway – Hanford, CA – USA – Western RaceSaver Series

Lake View Motor Speedway – Nichols, SC – USA – Carolina Sprint Tour

Lincoln Park Speedway – Putnamville, IN – USA – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars

Lucas Oil Raceway at Indianapolis – Brownsburg, IN – USA – USAC – Silver Crown Championship

Merrittville Speedway – Thorold, ONT – CAN – Southern Ontario Sprints

Mobile International Speedway – Irvington, AL – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Montpelier Motor Speedway – Montpelier, IN – USA – Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series

Path Valley Speedway Park – Spring Run, PA – USA – PA Sprint Series / Laurel Highlands Sprint Car Series

Plymouth Dirt Track – Plymouth, WI – USA – Midwest Sprint Car Association

Port Royal Speedway – Port Royal, PA – USA – All Star Circuit of Champions – Tuscarora 50

Riverside International Speedway – West Memphis, AR – USA – Mid-South Sprint Car Association – Fall Nationals

Riverside International Speedway – West Memphis, AR – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Fall Nationals

Rocky Mountain Raceway – West Valley City, UT – USA – Focus Midgets

Rocky Mountain Raceway – West Valley City, UT – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Route 66 Motor Speedway – Amarillo, TX – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Season Championship

Sandia Speedway – Albuquerque, NM – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Santa Maria Speedway – Santa Maria, CA – USA – Non-Wing 360 Sprint Cars

Santa Maria Speedway – Santa Maria, CA – USA – USAC – Western Speed2 Dirt Midget Series

Sharon Speedway – Hartford, OH – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Apple Festival

Silver Dollar Speedway – Chico, CA – USA – World of Outlaws – Gold Cup Race of Champions

Southern Oregon Speedway – Medford, OR – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

St. Francois County Raceway – Farmington, MO – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Star Speedway – Epping, NH – USA – International Super Modified Association – Star Classic

Star Speedway – Epping, NH – USA – Small Block Supermodifieds

Twin Cities Raceway Park – North Vernon, IN – USA – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars

Valley Speedway – Grain Valley, MO – USA – POWRi – Wingless Auto Racing / POWRi – Outlaw Sprints

Ventura Raceway – Ventura, CA – USA – Focus Midgets

Ventura Raceway – Ventura, CA – USA – Senior Sprints

Ventura Raceway – Ventura, CA – USA – VRA Sprint Cars

Volusia Speedway Park – Barberville, FL – USA – Top Gun Sprint Car Series

Wagner Speedway – Wagner, SD – USA – Midwest Sprint Touring Series

Wagner Speedway – Wagner, SD – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Wiscasset Speedway – Wiscasst, ME – USA – NEMA – Lites Midget Car Series

Wiscasset Speedway – Wiscasst, ME – USA – NEMA – Midget Car Series

Sunday September 9, 2018

Eagle Raceway – Eagle, NE – USA – POWRi – WAR Sprint Car Series

Eagle Raceway – Eagle, NE – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Kokomo Speedway – Kokomo, IN – USA – USAC – National Sprint Car Championship – Kokomo Sprint Car SmackDown Finale

Route 45 Raceway – Flora, IL – USA – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars