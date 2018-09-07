Allstar Performance Event List: September 7 – 9, 2018

The following is a list of open wheel events taking place September 7 – 9, 2018 presented by Allstar Performance. We try our best to keep the schedule updated, but we are not always made aware of schedule changes or cancellations. Always check and verify before attending any event. If you see an event that is missing or listed incorrectly please contact us with the correct information.
Friday September 7, 2018
Accord Speedway – Accord, NY – USA – Non-Wing Crate Sprint Cars
Amsoil Speedway – Superior, WI – USA – Interstate Racing Association
Black Hills Speedway – Rapid City, SD – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Castrol Raceway – Edmonton, AB – CAN – Sportsman Sprints – Season Championship
Clinton County Raceway – Mill Hall, PA – USA – Laurel Highlands Sprint Car Series
Deming Speedway – Deming, WA – USA – Northwest Focus Midget Series
Gallatin Speedway – Belgrade, MT – USA – ASCS – Frontier Region
Gas City I-69 Speedway – Gas City, IN – USA – USAC – National Sprint Car Championship
Gas City I-69 Speedway – Gas City, IN – USA – USSA – Kenyon Midget Car Series
Linda’s Speedway – Jonestown, PA – USA – USAC – American Racing Drivers Club – Pennsylvania Midget Week
Ocean Speedway – Watsonville, CA – USA – USAC – CRA Sprint Car Championship – California Sprint Week
Ohsweken Speedway – Ohsweken, ONT – CAN – Action Sprint Tour
Ohsweken Speedway – Ohsweken, ONT – ONT – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Season Championship
Path Valley Speedway Park – Spring Run, PA – USA – Non-Wing Super Sportsman
Port Royal Speedway – Port Royal, PA – USA – All Star Circuit of Champions – Night Before the 50
Red Dirt Raceway – Meeker, OK – USA – USAC – Wingless Sprints Oklahoma
River Cities Speedway – Grand Forks, ND – USA – Northern Outlaw Sprint Association
Sharon Speedway – Hartford, OH – USA – RUSH Crate Sprint Car Series – Apple Festival
Silver Dollar Speedway – Chico, CA – USA – World of Outlaws – Gold Cup Race of Champions
Trail-Way Speedway – Hanover, PA – USA – Winged 358 Sprint Cars
Saturday September 8, 2018
105 Speedway – Cleveland, TX – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Agassiz Speedway – Agassiz, BC – CAN – Washington Midget Racing Association / Northwest Focus Midget Series – Non-Point Race
Arizona Speedway – Queen Creek, AZ – USA – USAC – Southwest Sprint Car Championship
Atomic Speedway – Chillicothe, OH – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Atomic Speedway – Chillicothe, OH – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars
BAPS Motor Speedway – York Haven, PA – USA – Super Sportsman
Bear Ridge Speedway – Bradford, VT – USA – USAC – Speed 2 DMA Midget Car Championship
Bear Ridge Speedway – Bradford, VT – USA – Wingless Auto Club
Black Hills Speedway – Rapid City, SD – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Butler Motor Speedway – Quincy, MI – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Season Championship
Can-Am Speedway – LaFargeville, NY – USA – Empire Super Sprints
Cedar Lake Speedway – New Richmond, WI – USA – Interstate Racing Association
Cedar Lake Speedway – New Richmond, WI – USA – UMSS – Traditional Sprint Car Series – Richert Memorial
Cedar Lake Speedway – New Richmond, WI – USA – UMSS – Winged Sprint Car Series – Richert Memorial
Charleston Speedway – Charleston, IL – USA – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
Citrus County Speedway – Inverness, FL – USA – Southern Sprint Car Shootout Series
Cottage Grove Speedway – Cottage Grove, OR – USA – Limited Sprints
Creek County Speedway – Sapulpa, OK – USA – Champ Sprints
Delaware International Speedway – Delmar, DE – USA – United Racing Club
El Paso County Raceway – Calhan, CO – USA – Colorado IMCA RaceSaver Sprint Car Series
El Paso County Raceway – Calhan, CO – USA – POWRi – Rocky Mountain Midget Racing Association
Fremont Speedway – Fremont, OH – USA – FAST – 410 Sprint Car Series
Fremont Speedway – Fremont, OH – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars
I-44 Speedway – Oklahoma City, OK – USA – POWRi – West Midget Series
Junction Motor Speedway – McCool Junction, NE – USA – Nebraska 360 Sprint Car Series
Keller Auto Speedway – Hanford, CA – USA – USAC – CRA Sprint Car Championship – California Sprint Week
Keller Auto Speedway – Hanford, CA – USA – Western RaceSaver Series
Lake View Motor Speedway – Nichols, SC – USA – Carolina Sprint Tour
Lincoln Park Speedway – Putnamville, IN – USA – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
Lucas Oil Raceway at Indianapolis – Brownsburg, IN – USA – USAC – Silver Crown Championship
Merrittville Speedway – Thorold, ONT – CAN – Southern Ontario Sprints
Mobile International Speedway – Irvington, AL – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Montpelier Motor Speedway – Montpelier, IN – USA – Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series
Path Valley Speedway Park – Spring Run, PA – USA – PA Sprint Series / Laurel Highlands Sprint Car Series
Plymouth Dirt Track – Plymouth, WI – USA – Midwest Sprint Car Association
Port Royal Speedway – Port Royal, PA – USA – All Star Circuit of Champions – Tuscarora 50
Riverside International Speedway – West Memphis, AR – USA – Mid-South Sprint Car Association – Fall Nationals
Riverside International Speedway – West Memphis, AR – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Fall Nationals
Rocky Mountain Raceway – West Valley City, UT – USA – Focus Midgets
Rocky Mountain Raceway – West Valley City, UT – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Route 66 Motor Speedway – Amarillo, TX – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Season Championship
Sandia Speedway – Albuquerque, NM – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Santa Maria Speedway – Santa Maria, CA – USA – Non-Wing 360 Sprint Cars
Santa Maria Speedway – Santa Maria, CA – USA – USAC – Western Speed2 Dirt Midget Series
Sharon Speedway – Hartford, OH – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Apple Festival
Silver Dollar Speedway – Chico, CA – USA – World of Outlaws – Gold Cup Race of Champions
Southern Oregon Speedway – Medford, OR – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars
St. Francois County Raceway – Farmington, MO – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Star Speedway – Epping, NH – USA – International Super Modified Association – Star Classic
Star Speedway – Epping, NH – USA – Small Block Supermodifieds
Twin Cities Raceway Park – North Vernon, IN – USA – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
Valley Speedway – Grain Valley, MO – USA – POWRi – Wingless Auto Racing / POWRi – Outlaw Sprints
Ventura Raceway – Ventura, CA – USA – Focus Midgets
Ventura Raceway – Ventura, CA – USA – Senior Sprints
Ventura Raceway – Ventura, CA – USA – VRA Sprint Cars
Volusia Speedway Park – Barberville, FL – USA – Top Gun Sprint Car Series
Wagner Speedway – Wagner, SD – USA – Midwest Sprint Touring Series
Wagner Speedway – Wagner, SD – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Wiscasset Speedway – Wiscasst, ME – USA – NEMA – Lites Midget Car Series
Wiscasset Speedway – Wiscasst, ME – USA – NEMA – Midget Car Series
Sunday September 9, 2018
Eagle Raceway – Eagle, NE – USA – POWRi – WAR Sprint Car Series
Eagle Raceway – Eagle, NE – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Kokomo Speedway – Kokomo, IN – USA – USAC – National Sprint Car Championship – Kokomo Sprint Car SmackDown Finale
Route 45 Raceway – Flora, IL – USA – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars