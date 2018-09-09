Farmer Ending Tenure as Fremont Speedway Promoter

From Brian Liskai

FREMONT, Ohio (September 8, 2018) – Rich Farmer has informed the board of Fremont Motorsports Park LLC that he is ending his tenure as promoter of Fremont Speedway.

Farmer has been the man in charge of Fremont Speedway for years. The track, which Farmer sold to the Sandusky County Fair Agricultural Society last year, plays host to weekly 410 and 305 sprint car racing as well as dirt trucks and late models.

“I sold my interest (in the race track) to the Fair board at the end of last year to set the page for (moving forward), but I’m taking a break, not retiring. I still have plenty of race promotions that someday I would like to do some place,” Farmer told SPEED SPORT. “Retirement makes it sound like I’m quitting, and I’m not quitting! Someone may need or want some assistance some place to fill in, and I still enjoy auto racing.”

“I lost my brother a year ago at just 43 years old, and that was a bit of an eye-opener for me,” noted Farmer. “That was the moment I said to myself that maybe I should go do some of the other things in life that I want to do before my number is called. There’s just a lot of things that I’d like to do, and my career has gotten much more important right now with our business expanding (by) leaps and bounds.

“It’s just time to prepare for a retirement process in the real world, outside of just the racing stuff,” Farmer continued. “I’m just setting the stage for the next chapter, if you will, of getting where I want to be in life.”

Just because Farmer is departing the track as promoter doesn’t mean he’s leaving altogether. He told SPEED SPORT that he plans to remain a part of the Hall of Fame that he created at the historic three-eighths-mile dirt oval.

“I’ll retain the Hall of Fame, certainly; that’s something that I started and is near and dear to me,” Farmer said. “I also still have a couple of race cars as well. We’re still going to be at race tracks, we’re still going to have fun and we’re still going to be part of the sport. It’s just going to be on a different level going forward.”

A successful businessman, Farmer said his time will be taken up with many other things, just less racing than it has been in years past.

“I own six NAPA Auto Parts stores, I own a limousine and party bus company, I own an ice cream shop and I own a real estate company,” Farmer pointed out. “I’ve still got plenty to do.”

In looking back on his long tenure at Fremont, Farmer drew several memories to mind when asked what he’ll remember most about his role in leading the historic track.

“I’ve made a lot of good friends over the years, obviously. I created the Fremont Speedway Hall of Fame as well, which is probably what I’m most proud of since I started there at the track,” Farmer reflected. “Being able to be nominated as Regional Promoter of the Year twice – by my peers, no less – is a great honor.

“I have always said what an honor it has been to hold the wheel at Fremont Speedway, but the teams, fans, business partners and loyal employees over the years are what provided the horsepower to do what we have been able to do,” he added. “I will forever be grateful to each of them. I hadn’t really ever thought about all of this that way, to be honest with you, but those things are a few of the ones that stick out to me.”

Farmer also said that final plans for who will succeed him as the next promoter of Fremont Speedway will be confirmed later on.

He assured those concerned, however, that the track will continue to host racing after his tenure as promoter concludes at the end of the season.

“Fremont Speedway will be in really good hands going forward,” Farmer stated. “Everyone is really excited about the 2019 season. The track will be alive and well next year and we look forward to the future.”

The final race of the year at the three-eighths-mile oval will be the 11th annual Jim Ford Classic on Sept. 14 & 15, featuring a $3,000 to win 410 sprint car race on Friday and a $10,000 to win FAST 410 finale on Saturday.

Also on the Jim Ford Classic card will be the FAST 305 sprints, dirt trucks and late models.

“It will be one very special party in the campgrounds after the races,” Farmer added.