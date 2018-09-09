Fremont Speedway Rained Out, Champions Crowned

From Brian Liskai

FREMONT, Ohio (September 8, 2018) – Mother Nature once again prevailed at Fremont Speedway. Rains throughout the morning with a forecast of heavier rains the rest of the day prompted track officials to cancel Kistler Racing Products Season Championship Night, Saturday, Sept. 8.

“We didn’t have any options sadly. With the all the other rain outs we’ve had and only two races left this year there is no chance to decide the championships with one last point race,” said Fremont Speedway Promoter Rich Farmer.

That means Gibsonburg, Ohio’s Craig Mintz is “The Track That Action Built” 2018 Fort Ball Pizza Palace 410 Sprint Champion. It’s the third title at the track for Mintz who scored championships in 2010 and 2012.

Fremont, Ohio’s John Ivy – a shoe in for the Fremont Speedway Hall of Fame when he retires from racing – will wear the Fremont Federal Credit Union 305 Sprint crown. Ivy has 410 sprint track titles in 2001 and 2002 and the 305 and dirt truck titles in 2013, so this year’s championship is his fifth overall at Fremont Speedway!

Fremont, Ohio’s Keith Sorg and Sandusky, Ohio’s Jim Ward were set to battle for the Burmeister Trophy Dirt Truck championship as both headed into championship night tied atop the standings. With the rain-out, Sorg gets the tie-breaker as he has a victory in 2018. It’s the second truck title for Sorg who also claimed the championship in 2016.

Fremont, Ohio’s Dustin Keegan will follow up his 2017 truck championship at Fremont Speedway by claiming the 2018 McCullough Industries Limited Late Model title.

Also, the Johnny Auxter Day featuring vintage race cars at Fremont Speedway for Sunday, Sept. 9 has been cancelled due to the huge amounts of rain forecast.

Fremont Speedway will wrap up it’s 67th year of racing on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 14 and 15 with the 11th Annual Jim and Joanne Ford Classic.

On Friday, Sept. 14, the champion of the All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads FAST 410 Championship Series Presented by Ohio Logistics will be crowned along with the $10,000 reward. The winner of the Fort Ball Pizza Palace 410 Sprints A-main will take home $3,000 but the rest of the purse has been increased to include paying $500 for 10th and $400 to start! All non-transfer cars who take a competitive green flag will earn $200. Also, the Fremont Federal Credit Union 305 Sprints will battle for $1,000 to win. The McCullough Industries Limited Late Models will also be in action.

Going into the 410 FAST championship night two time series champion Craig Mintz holds a pretty commanding 109 point advantage over Cap Henry. Essentially if Mintz takes the green flag he will become the 2018 FAST champion.

General admission tickets are $15; senior citizen tickets are $13; and teens (ages 11-15) are $10 with kids 10 and under getting in free. Pit passes are $30.

The big money is on the line on Saturday, Sept. 15 on JLH General Contractor Night! The finale of the 11th Annual Jim and Joanne Ford Classic will pay the 410 sprint feature winner $10,000. The purse pays back extremely well with the driver finishing 10th taking home, $1,100. The A-main will pay $500 to start with all non-transfer cars who take a competitive green flag going home with $200.

The JLH General Contractor FAST 305 Championship Series Presented by Engine Pro will also crown the series champion. Going into the night Jamie Miller has a commanding lead as he looks to secure his first ever FAST title.

The very loyal Burmeister Trophy Dirt Trucks will battle for $1,000 to win in their feature Saturday.

Saturday’s general admission tickets are $20 for adults; $20 for senior citizens; and $15 for students with kids 10 and under getting in free. Pit passes are $35.

