Big Money on the Line for the Ford Classic at Fremont

From Rich Farmer

FREMONT, Ohio (September 11, 2018) – A lot of money will be on the line for the 11th Annual Jim and Joanne Ford Classic at Fremont Speedway Friday and Saturday, Sept. 14 and 15. And, it’s not all on the “to win” spot!

“This year we decided to go with a ‘pay all more’ purse structure opposed to just the winners taking home more money. It’s our way of saying thanks to the teams for supporting us and putting on fantastic shows all year. And, the fans get two big shows for an affordable ticket price,” said Rich Farmer, Fremont Speedway Promoter.

On Friday, the champion of the All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads FAST 410 Championship Series Presented by Ohio Logistics will be crowned. The winner of the Fort Ball Pizza Palace 410 Sprints A-main will take home $3,000 but the rest of the purse has been increased to include paying $500 for 10th and $400 to start! All non-transfer cars who take a competitive green flag will earn $200. Also, the Fremont Federal Credit Union 305 Sprints will battle for $1,000 to win. The McCullough Industries Limited Late Models will also be in action.

Going into the 410 FAST championship night two time series champion Craig Mintz holds a pretty commanding 109 point advantage over Cap Henry. Essentially if Mintz takes the green flag he will become the 2018 FAST champion. Mintz locked up his third Fremont Speedway title the previous week.

General admission tickets are $15; senior citizen tickets are $13; and teens (ages 11-15) are $10 with kids 10 and under getting in free. Pit passes are $30.

The big money is on the line on Saturday, Sept. 15 on JLH General Contractor Night! The finale of the 11th Annual Jim and Joanne Ford Classic will pay the 410 sprint feature winner $10,000. The purse pays back extremely well with the driver finishing 10th taking home, $1,100. The A-main will pay $500 to start with all non-transfer cars who take a competitive green flag going home with $200.

The JLH General Contractor FAST 305 Championship Series Presented by Engine Pro will also crown the series champion. Going into the night Jamie Miller has a commanding lead as he looks to secure his first ever FAST title.

The very loyal Burmeister Trophy Dirt Trucks will battle for $1,000 to win in their feature Saturday.

Saturday’s general admission tickets are $20 for adults; $20 for senior citizens; and $15 for students with kids 10 and under getting in free. Pit passes are $35.

On Saturday, Jon Horn of JLH General Contractor will pay the driver who passes the most cars from their original starting position in the A-main an additional $100 for all three divisions. Horn will hand out $100 to the “hard luck” driver of the night; $100 for the best “wheelie;” and an extra $100 to the feature winners. JLH will also pay $100 to the first non-transfer car from the B-main. Drivers need to display a JLH General Contractor sticker on their car to be eligible for any of the bonus money with stickers to be available in the pit tower.

Horn is also rewarding the fans! Frisbees autographed by the drivers will be tossed into the stands and the fan holding the feature winner’s name will get $100.

Following the racing action Friday night there will be big “Camper Village” party in the grounds across from the track on North Street with DJ “The Mac Experience” in the party barn. Saturday following the races the band Stranger Than Fiction will perform in the party barn.

Also, the Fremont Speedway Queen and Lil Miss contest will take place in the Fremont Speedway Hall of Fame Saturday, Sept. 15 at 1 p.m. and event is open to the public. The track’s 2019 queen and little miss will be crowned.

For more information go to www.fremontohspeedway.com or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/FremontSpeedway or on Twitter https://twitter.com/FremontSpeedway.

Past Jim Ford Classic winners:

2008-Dale Blaney, Hartford , Ohio

2009-Tim Shaffer, Aliquippa , Pa.

2010-Tim Shaffer, Aliquippa , Pa.

2011-Bryan Sebetto, Fremont , Ohio

2012-Tim Shaffer, Aliquippa , Pa.

2013-Dale Blaney, Hartford , Ohio

2014-Dale Blaney, Hartford , Ohio

2015-Ryan Smith, Kunkletown , Pa.

2016-Rained Out

2017-Byron Reed, Monclova, Ohio