Jackson Motorplex Hosting Sprint Car Season Finale This Friday and Saturday

JACKSON, Minn. (Sept. 17, 2018) – This weekend will offer the final time for sprint cars to be watched this season at Jackson Motorplex, which hosts the SeaFoam Motor Treatment Open Wheel Nationals presented by Jackpot Junction Casino Hotel.

The 4/10-mile oval will showcase the Heartland Steel RaceSaver sprint cars presented by Wyffels Hybrids and NSL non-wing sprint cars presented by HitchDoc as well as IMCA vintage cars on Friday and Saturday. Both nights will be complete shows for the classes.

There are some bonuses on the line as well as a strong payout. The Heartland Steel RaceSaver sprint cars presented by Wyffels Hybrids feature winner on Friday nets $500 and a right rear tire courtesy of SeaFoam Motor Treatment and Saturday’s winner earns $2,000 plus a right rear tire.

The NSL non-wing sprint cars presented by HitchDoc feature pays $400 to win on Friday and $1,000 to win on Saturday.

Heartland Steel RaceSaver sprint cars presented by Wyffels Hybrids will qualify both nights with fast time netting $250, second quickest receiving $150 and third quickest $100 courtesy of Jackpot Junction Casino Hotel.

Additionally, the MPI Hard Charger (the most combined A Main cars passed during both nights) in the Heartland Steel RaceSaver sprint cars presented by Wyffels Hybrids division will receive a new MPI steering wheel and the MPI Hard Charger in the NSL non-wing sprint cars presented by HitchDoc class will be awarded a $25 gift certificate to MPI.

The pits open at 4 p.m. with the main gates opening at 5 p.m. Hot laps are scheduled for 7 p.m. with racing to follow both nights.

Adult tickets are $10 on Friday and $20 on Saturday and tickets for students ages 13-years-old to 18-years-old are $5 on Friday and $10 on Saturday. Children ages 12-years-old and younger get into the main grandstands for free. Pit passes are $35 for adults and $20 for children ages 12-years-old and younger each night.

South Dakota residents with valid identification will receive free admission into the race on Friday.

