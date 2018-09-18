ONE-OF-A-KIND: 37th 4-CROWN NATIONALS THIS WEEKEND AT ELDORA

From Eldora

ROSSBURG, Ohio (September 18, 2018) – For the 37th time, the best open wheel racers from across the country will make the trip to Eldora Speedway’s famed high-banked, half-mile clay oval for the 4-Crown Nationals Weekend presented by NKT.tv.

Since its inaugural running, the United States Auto Club’s (USAC) National Midget Series, National Sprint Car Championship and Silver Crown Series have been three of the four crowns represented. Most recently, and again this Saturday night, the fourth crown will be the winged sprint cars of the Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 (ASCoC).

The weekend kicks off Friday night with the “Be4 The Crowns Showdown” featuring the World of Outlaws (WoO) Craftsman Sprint Car Series. They will be joined by the championship event for the Eldora Stock Cars and qualifying time trials for the USAC Silver Crown Series.

The future stars of the sport will take part in the 4-Crown weekend at Eldora as well, as over 200 USAC .25 Midget competitors and their families are expected to compete on Little Eldora Speedway. Spectator admission to “Little E” is free for the weekend, with on-track action slated for Friday, Saturday and Sunday (as needed).

Fans who are unable to make the trip to Eldora Speedway for this weekend’s 4-Crown Nationals can watch Saturday’s racing action LIVE via an online streaming pay-per-view. Ordering information can be found by visiting http://live.eldoraspeedway.com/.

There is still camping available for this weekend’s 4-Crown Nationals, but fans are reminded that Lots 1, 2, 3 and 4 are sold out. Free camping in Lot 5 may be affected by construction for the re-scheduled World 100 and is available on a first-come/first-served basis.

Eldora Village (located across State Route 118) can be reserved online or by phone through Thursday at 5:00 PM. After that, all spots will be sold upon arrival to the campgrounds. Northside Camp & Park will be utilized for all race team hauler staging for the weekend, including Friday night and Saturday afternoon, however, there will be some first-come/first-served camping available.

Hot Laps will begin at 6 p.m. both nights with racing at 8 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at www.eldoraspeedway.com or by calling (937) 338-3815. Children aged 12 and under are admitted free to all general admission spectator areas.

About Eldora Speedway:

Since carved from a cornfield in the natural amphitheater that existed between the Eldora Ballroom and the Wabash River by bandleader Earl Baltes in 1954, Eldora Speedway has grown to be a frontrunner in motorsports growth and stability. Baltes chose to sell the legendary high-banked clay oval to motorsports entrepreneur and NASCAR, IndyCar and USAC champion Tony Stewart in 2004. Eldora is celebrating its 65th consecutive season of racing in 2018 featuring the biggest events in short-track racing, including: the 24th running of the $100,000-to-win Dirt Late Model Dream Weekend; the 35th Annual $50,000-to-win Kings Royal Weekend; the Camping World Truck Series’ Eldora Dirt Derby – NASCAR’s only race on dirt on Wednesday, July 18th; the 48th Annual World 100 Weekend re-scheduled for October 12th and 13th; and the historic 4-Crown Nationals on September 21st and 22nd. The complete schedule for Eldora’s 2018 season, including ticket and campsite information, is available at www.EldoraSpeedway.com. Fans can get behind-the-scenes access by following @EldoraSpeedway on social media channels Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat. Exclusive video content posted on www.youtube.com/EldoraSpeedway has been viewed over 4.2-million times.