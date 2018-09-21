Jackson Motorplex Postpones Open Wheel Nationals Because of Wet Weather

Inside Line Promotions

JACKSON, Minn. (Sept. 21, 2018) – The SeaFoam Motor Treatment Open Wheel Nationals presented by Jackpot Junction Casino Hotel has been postponed because of heavy rainfall at Jackson Motorplex.

An additional storm Thursday evening dropped two more inches of rain on the track, bringing the total to more than five inches of wet weather this week. Track officials have no option other than to postpone this weekend’s action and look into a make-up date.

Also, any team that paid an entry fee for the event will have it refunded.

Next up for Jackson Motorplex will be the IMCA Nationals on Sept. 28-29. IMCA sport compacts, IMCA hobby stocks, IMCA sport mods and IMCA a mods will race both nights during two complete shows on Sept. 28-29. Additionally, the Late Model Street Stock Touring Series will compete at Jackson Motorplex on Sept. 29 for its final points event of the season.

The Sept. 28 show will be Fan Appreciation Night and all fans will get in for FREE. On Sept. 29, tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for students ages 13-years-old to 18-years-old. Children ages 12-years-old and younger get in free.

Hot laps are scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. each night.

UP NEXT –

Sept. 28-29 for the IMCA Nationals featuring IMCA sport compacts, IMCA hobby stocks, IMCA sport mods and IMCA a mods each night and the Late Model Street Stock Touring Series on Sept. 29

MEDIA LINKS –

Website: http://www.JacksonMotorplex.com

Twitter: http://www.Twitter.com/JacksonMotorplx

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JacksonSpeedway/?fref=ts

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jacksonmotorplex/