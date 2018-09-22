Clem Wins USCS Feature at Ocala

OCALA, Fl. (September 21, 2018) — Young gun and home track hero. Tyler Clem from St. Pete, FL parked his #14 in the www.RockAuto.com USCS Victory Lane tonight/Friday at Bubba Raceway Park for the 3rd straight time in USCS competition. Hall of Famer Danny Smith from Chillicothe, OH followed him in 2nd place, defending USCS Champ, Jordon Mallett from Greenbrier, AR was third, Nick Snyder from Marco Island, FL was 4th and Shane Morgan from Bikoxi, MS rounded out the top five.

A.J.Maddox was 6th. Terry Gray was 7th, Danny Martin, Jr. 8th, Johnny Bridges other and Frank Carlsson completed the top ten of the 20 car starting field