Photo Gallery: SOD at I-96 Speedway Media Gallery, Photo Gallery, Sprints on Dirt Max Stambaugh (#51) and Ryan Ruhl (#71H). (Jim Denhamer photo) Mark Aldrich (#1A) and Ryan Ruhl (#71H). (Jim Denhamer photo) Chad Blonde (#5B) and Josh Schantz(#18). (Jim Denhamer photo) Mark Strpko (#35), Chase Ridenour (#11R), and Daryl Shaffer (#29). (Jim Denhamer photo) Joe Swanson (#7J) and Ricky Ferkel (#0). (Jim Denhamer photo) Max Stambaugh (#51) and Ryan Ruhl (#71H). (Jim Denhamer photo) Eli Lakin (#70) and Michael Summers (#18). (Jim Denhamer photo) Michael Schumacher (#24+) and Darryl Shaffer (#29). (Jim Denhamer photo) Zane DeVault (#7) and Boston Mead (#27). (Jim Denhamer photo) Boston Mead (#27) and Chase Ridenour (#11R). (Jim Denhamer photo) Michael Schumacher (#24+) and Keith Scheffer (#27). (Jim Denhamer photo) Max Stambaugh. (Jim Denhamer photo) Max Stambaugh. (Jim Denhamer photo) Max Stambaugh. (Jim Denhamer photo) (l to r) Third place Chad Blonde, winner Max Stambaugh, second place Ryan Ruhl. (Jim Denhamer photo)