HULL TAKES DMA FINALE; TITLE TO GOFF

Bradford, VT……..Will Hull of Plainfield, Vt. won Saturday night’s USAC Laguerre’s Sports DMA Midget finale at Bear Ridge Speedway while Jason Goff of Preston Hollow, N.Y. secured his initial USAC driving championship after finishing second in the 45-lap three-segment feature event. Joe Krawiec was third, followed by Seth Carlson and Mike Chaffee.

USAC LAGUETTE’S SPORTS DMA SPEED2 MIDGET RACE RESULTS: September 22, 2018 – Bradford, Vermont – Bear Ridge Speedway

QUALIFICATIONS: 1. Seth Carlson, 2, Matczak-15.045; 2. Will Hull, 3, Matczak-15.120; 3. Joe Krawiec, 1B. Miller-15.143; 4. Dan Douville, 7x, Douville-15.171; 5. Josh Harrington, 96, Harrington-15.323; 6. Jason Goff, 19J, Goff-15.359; 7. Mike Chaffee, 18c, Chaffee-15.441; 8. Tim Gallant, 33, Gallant-15.456; 9. Justin Phillips, 1m, Miller-15.491; 10. Jeff Horn, 1A, Mossman-15.588; 11. Robert White, 68, White-15.622; 12. Derek O’Hearn, 55, Matczak-15.642; 13. Tim West, 23, West-16.669; 14. Adam Whitney, 12, Whitney-NT; 15. Alex Rose, 11, Rose-NT.

FEATURE: (45 laps) 1. Will Hull, 2. Jason Goff, 3. Joe Krawiec, 4. Seth Carlson, 5. Mike Chaffee, 6. Derek mO’Hearn, 7. Tim Gallant, 8. Dan Douville, 9. Justin Phillips, 10. Josh Harrington, 11. Adam Whitney, 12. Robert White, 13. Tim West, 14. Adam Whtney, 15. Alex Rose. NT

—————————

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Segment #1: Laps 1-10 Krawiec; Segment #2: Laps 1-8 O’Hearn, Laps 9-15 Hull; Segment #3: Laps 1-10 Gallant, Laps 11-20 Carlson.

FINAL LAGUERRE’S SPORTS DMA SPEED2 MIDGET POINTS: 1-Goff-1,023,-Hull-1,010, 3-Krawiec-1,006, 4-Carlson-932, 5-O’Hearn-916, 6-Whitney-790, 7-Phillips-779. 8-Chaffee-685, 9-Horn-614, 10-Brandon Emerson-577.