Cap Henry Wins for the Second Year in a Row at Berlin

By T.J. Buffenbarger

MARNE, MI. (September 29, 2018) — Cap Henry outlasted the field and the weather to win Saturday’s Engine Pro Sprints on Dirt presented by ARP event at Berlin Raceway. Henry from Republic, Ohio passed Canadian driver Dylan Westbrook on lap 10 and drove away for his second Berlin Raceway victory in two years.

“We’re usually good with this car when things get slick and slow. We got ourselves in the right position. The feature ended up being fast after the rain,” said Henry. “Zane Devault showed me where to go on the race track. (Devault) passed me when we got into lapped traffic. I jumped back up, got on the top, and we made some stuff happen.”

After multiple rain delays the original 30 lap distance was shortened to 20 laps with Westbrook and Ryan Ruhl starting on the front row. Westbrook led the opening lap over Ruhl while Henry wasted no time moving up from this fifth starting spot moving into third position by lap six and closed in quickly on Ruhl and Westbrook.

Henry drove around Ryan Ruhl on lap eight and immediately started to pressure Westbrook as they countered slower traffic. With Westbrook held up by slower cars Henry made his move down the backstretch and took the lead on lap 10.

Josh Turner brought the caution flag out with six laps to go after slowing. Henry drove away during the restart and was never seriously challenged. Westbrook finished second while Ruhl held onto the runner up spot. Tyler Gunn and Zane Devault rounded out the top five.

Engine Pro Sprints on Dirt presented by ARP

Berlin Raceway

Marne, MI

Saturday September 29, 2018

Heat Race #1 (10 Laps): 1. 4 – Cap Henry, 2. 71H – Ryan Ruhl, 3. 7J – Joe Swanson, 4. 68G – Tyler Gunn, 5. 7 – Shawn Valenti, 6. 27B – Boston Mead, 7. 46 – Robert Huisken, 8. 77 – Andrew Scheid. (First five finishers transferred to the A-Main)

Heat Race #2 (10 Laps): 1. 4 – Josh Turner, 2. 7Z – Zane DeVault, 3. 0F – Ricky Ferkel, 4. 3A – Mike Austrauskas, 5. 8 – Justin Ward, 6. 3G – John Gurley, 8. 0 – Steve Irwin. DNS: 3A – Mike Astrauskas. (First five finishers transferred to the A-Main)

Heat Race #3 (10 Laps): 1. 1. 47H – Dylan Westbrook, 2. 49T – Gregg Dalman, 3. 51 – Max Stambaugh, 4. 10S – Jay Steinebach, 5. 5QB – Quentin Blonde, 6. 5B – Chad Blonde, 7. 91L – Lexi Adgate, 8. 33 – Jeremy Ferguson. (First five finishers transferred to the A-Main)

B-Main (12 Laps): 1. 27B – Boston Mead, 2. 77 – Andrew Scheid, 3. 5B – Chad Blonde, 4. 0 – Steve Irwin, 5. 3G – John Gurley, 6. 31 – Matt Kinzinger, 7. 33 – Jeremy Ferguson, 8. 46 – Robert Huisken, 9. 9lL – Lexi Adgate. (First five finishers transferred to the A-Main)

A-Main (20 Laps): 1. 1. 4 – Cap Henry, 2. 47X – Dylan Westbrook, 3. 71H – Ryan Ruhl, 4. 68G – Tyler Gunn, 5. 7Z – Zane DeVault, 6. 5B – Chad Blonde, 7. 51 – Max Stambaugh, 8. 27B – Boston Mead, 9. 5QB – Quentin Blonde, 10. 77 – Andrew Scheid, 11. 10S – Jay Steinebach, 12. 7 – Shawn Valenti, 13. 0F – Ricky Ferkel, 14. 3A – Mike Astrauskas, 15. 49T – Gregg Dalman, 16. 8 – Justin Ward, 17. 4T – Josh Turner, 18. 3G – John Gurley, 19. 7J – Joe Swanson, 20. 0 – Steve Irwin.