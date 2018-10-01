Walker Performance Filtration Part of the Lucky Giveaway Program for Lucas Oil Empire Super Sprints

By Dean Reynolds

SYRACUSE, NY – From Sun Valley, California is Walker Performance Filtration, an industry leader in manufacturing filters for over 20 years. Walker joined the Lucky Giveaway Program in 2017 and their products can be seen on several of the ESS competitors.

Walker Performance Filtration is a world leader in innovation and development of high performance filtration technology. They produce high performance filters for sprint cars, midgets, go-carts, dwarf cars and much more.

Every operation is performed in house to ensure the highest level of quality and excellence. In over 20 years, they have studied and developed in which makes a product that will offer you and extra edge.

The recipient of a complete filter system at the 2017 awards banquet was Chad Miller. Walker also did a certificate program for three other ESS teams at the banquet.

The Lucky Giveaway Program was developed on 2007 to reward race teams that faithfully follow the ESS tour for that particular year. Teams that complete at least 2/3rds of the tour will receive from the main Lucas Oil Point Fund as well as products from the Giveaway Program.

Companies interested in the Program can contact Dean Reynolds at DeanR@empiresupersprints.com

or can call the ESS office at (315) 391-6965.

The Lucky Program in 2017 was participated by: Brodix Cylinder Heads, Nouse Sign and Graphics/K1 Racegear, Walker Performance Filtration, Simpson Safety, Wings Unlimited, Super Gen Products/Champion Power Equipment, Keizer Wheels, Panther Frameworx, 717 Innovations, M&W Aluminum Products, SST Shock Technology, ASI Racewear, Beyea Headers, Sammy Reakes Snap-On Tools, Schoenfeld Headers, ATL Fuel Cells, Maxim Racing, Panchos Racing Products, Adirondack Powder Coating.

Already aboard for 2018: Winters Performance Products, JE Pistons, PA Dyno Inc.

For more Information on the Lucas Oil Empire Super Sprints:

Web: www.empiresupersprints.com

Twitter: @ESSprints

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/EmpireSuperSprints

Android App: Empire Super Sprints

The Lucas Oil Empire Super Sprints are brought to you by: Lucas Oil, Mach 1 Chassis, E3 Spark Plugs, NAPA Auto Parts, Hoosier Racing Tires, Donath Motorworx, Insinger Performance/Sunoco Race Fuels, 1000 Islands RV Centre, Car Mate Trailers, Fondations 4 Saisons, Pinnacle Employee Services, Cobra Coaches, Fondations 55, E&V Energy, SUNY Canton, Engler Machine and Tool, Prestige Pool and Spa, Kevin Nouse Designs/K1 Racegear, Winters Performance Products, Brodix Cylinder Heads, Lacaillade Masonry, FX Chevy, ASI Racewear and many, many associate sponsors!!

