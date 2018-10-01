Zeb Wise Victorious in Montpelier Midget Main

From MCB
Montpelier,In (9-29-2018)-Zeb Wise won the 20 lap midget feature Saturday night at Montpelier Motor Speedway. Veteran Davey Ray took the early lead with Wise on his bumper, but had mechanical troubles. Wise took the top spot and never looked back.
Chase Jones, Chet Gerke, Nick Spiedel and Tyler Nelson followed Wise. They were all strong but Wise could not be caught tonight.
A great field of midgets contested four heats with winners Chase Jones, Nick Siepel, Zeb Wise and a late arrival.
1. Zeb Wise
2. Chase Jones
3. Chet Gherke
4. Nick Spiedel
5. Tyler Nelson
6. Alex Watson
7. Chris Baue
8. Corey Gingerich
9. Justin Dickerson
10. Jesse Vermillion
11. Aaron Leffel
12. Jon Steed
13. Kevin Blue
14. Jeff Beasley
15. Blake Vermillion
16. Tom Hunt
17. Thomas Bigelow
18. Stratton Briggs
19. Jon Watson
20. Dave Ray