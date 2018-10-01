Zeb Wise Victorious in Montpelier Midget Main

From MCB

Montpelier,In (9-29-2018)-Zeb Wise won the 20 lap midget feature Saturday night at Montpelier Motor Speedway. Veteran Davey Ray took the early lead with Wise on his bumper, but had mechanical troubles. Wise took the top spot and never looked back.

Chase Jones, Chet Gerke, Nick Spiedel and Tyler Nelson followed Wise. They were all strong but Wise could not be caught tonight.

A great field of midgets contested four heats with winners Chase Jones, Nick Siepel, Zeb Wise and a late arrival.

1. Zeb Wise

2. Chase Jones

3. Chet Gherke

4. Nick Spiedel

5. Tyler Nelson

6. Alex Watson

7. Chris Baue

8. Corey Gingerich

9. Justin Dickerson

10. Jesse Vermillion

11. Aaron Leffel

12. Jon Steed

13. Kevin Blue

14. Jeff Beasley

15. Blake Vermillion

16. Tom Hunt

17. Thomas Bigelow

18. Stratton Briggs

19. Jon Watson

20. Dave Ray