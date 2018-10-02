Autumn Breeze Doubleheader Ahead For AMERI-FLEX / OCRS Sprint Cars

John Lemon

Tulsa Okla. (October 2, 2018) – The 2018 racing season is winding down leaving race fans with their last few opportunities to catch the AMERI-FLEX / OCRS sprint cars in action before the curtain comes down for good. This weekend provides fans with a double shot of thrilling dirt slinging entertainment as events will take place this Saturday and Sunday. In addition to the champ sprint teams that make up the series, all Racesaver legal 305 sprints are invited to run this weekend providing those teams utilize the AMERI-FLEX / OCRS legal wings.

First up will be a stop at the Enid Speedway in Enid Oklahoma on Saturday where the 3/8-mile Garfield County Fairgrounds racetrack awaits the winged warriors. The last visit to the Enid Speedway for the AMERI-FLEX / OCRS series was the curtain closer for the 2017 season where 2-time series champion Robert Sellers claimed victory. It was the first return to the speedway for the series since 2010 as the speedway had been nonoperational for a few years. Veteran promoter Mark Brill and local racer Kip Hughes teamed together to reopen the track in 2017 and the community has responded quite favorably.

Fans can expect to see some of the highest speeds on the circuit at the speedway as the wide sweeping turns and the length of the straights are suited for such action. The Brill / Hughes promotional efforts have been productive in having the speedway become viable once again in the regional landscape. With the racetrack being located within the populous of the city, race teams are reminded that mufflers are mandatory for this event.

Sooner Modifieds, Sport Mods and Pure Stocks will be in action as well.

Gates will open at 5pm with racing set to get underway at 7pm.

General admission tickets are $15. Seniors, Military and kids 12-15 years are $12. Kids under 12 are free. Pit passes are $30.

Speedway website is: www.enidspeedway.net

Then on Sunday, its a 120 mile jaunt south to the Red Dirt Raceway in Meeker Oklahoma for the 2nd Annual Salute to State Fair Speedway. Promoter Cody Brewer will once again provide a vintage car show for the fans as was the case last year. Several historic race cars will be on display for viewing at 2pm and some of the racing machines will turn some laps on the very racey 1/4-mile track.

The event honors the former State Fair Speedway that produced racing to the Oklahoma City community for decades and closed after the 2009 season due to political issues. Brewer wanted an event to keep the memory of the speedway alive and the AMERI-FLEX / OCRS sprint car series is honored to be selected as the group to be invited back to be a part of this great event. Tuttle Oklahoma’s Shane Sellers scored the win for the Salute to State Fair Speedway race last season.

The chase for the Harold Leep Championship Trophy is getting serious with these events remaining plus the final points night of the season at the 81 Speedway on October 13th. Alex Sewell is the current points leader with 975 points. Sewell has been the points leader since the second race of the season. 2017 champion Zach Chappell is 71 points behind Sewell and has sat in the runner-up spot since the fifth race of the season. A super tight battle for third has taken shape as Mickey Walker and Sheldon Barksdale are only a skimpy 2 points apart (825 – 823) with Joe Bob Lee 5th with 807 markers.

Red Dirt Raceway is encouraging all fans to wear their favorite racing shirts, hats and jackets especially from the golden days of State Fair Speedway! Sport Mods and Non-Wing Micros will also see action.

2pm: Main gates open & vintage car show begins

4pm: Racing begins

General admission is $15. High school students and younger are free with student I.D.

Tailgate area is $80 and you can bring as many people as you can pack in your vehicle!

Track website is: www.reddirtraceway.com

NUTZ n’ BOLTS

OCRS vs. SSO Challenge Drawing Near –

The previously announced ‘Red Dirt Standoff’ between the Oil Capital Racing Series and the Sprint Series of Oklahoma is drawing near. The event will be held on October 20th at the Red Dirt Raceway. The OCRS cars will don the larger 5×5 wings while the SSO teams may lower their weight limit to the OCRS standard of 1500 pounds with driver. OCRS teams will not be able to utilize tire bleeders for this event. This event is a brainstorm by track promoter Cody Brewer as a way to have a little fun with the two groups before the cars are mothballed for the winter. Mark this one down as it is shaping up to be a cool show!

AFC III Sets Record Purse –

Last Saturday’s AmeriFlex Challenge III presented by the Grand National Trailer set an all-time record payout as over $26,000 was paid in cash to the race teams. AmeriFlex owner Corvan Robison was so happy to see 32 cars in the pits that he tossed in another $2000 thus paying 22 starters vs. the 20 that was originally set to take the flag. BIG thanks goes out to Corvan, his son Logan and the staff at Ameri-Flex Hose & Accessories for their support!

Seasonal First Timers –

AFC III winner Mike Goodman, Chance Morton, Fred Mattox & Shawn Wicker were first time starters with the series in 2018 at the Highbanks last weekend. Goodman is a 3-time champion of the series while Morton and Mattox have won features with the series in the past. Great to see you all compete with us and thanks for coming!

Newlywed Showing Some Speed-

Joseph Miller got married to the lovely Taylor Wilhite on September 22nd. In his first time on the track since exchanging vows a week earlier, Miller blasted his way to his first heat race win of the year when he took honors in the Drive Shafts Inc. heat race in his Ford powered sprinter. Getting married may have energized Mr. Miller a tad. Best of luck to the newlyweds in their future endeavors.

Let’s Try This Again –

Alex DeCamp’s last visit to the Highbanks in July resulted in a problem with his motor when he was contending for the main event win. He returned to the scene of the crime Saturday and showed everyone what he’s got by winning the A1 Machine Shop heat race and then finishing second to Goodman and collecting $1500 for his efforts. DeCamp was recently married as well as he and the beautiful Kirsten Fisher were married on August 20th. Congrats to you two as well!

Looking forward to seeing everyone at the racetracks this weekend. Let’s do this thing!

