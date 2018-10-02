Increased Purse for the Oval Nationals Announced

From Scott Daloisio

PERRIS, Ca. (October 1, 2018) – Perris Auto Speedway promoter Don Kazarian has announced an increased purse for the west coast’s premier sprint car race, the 23rd Annual Budweiser Oval Nationals Presented by All Coast Construction. The race will take place on November 8th, 9th and 10th at the famous Riverside County half-mile clay oval.

While first place prize money for the Saturday A Main will remain at $25,000.00, second place has increased from $10,000.00 to $15,000.00 and third place has increased from $5,000.00 to $10,000.00. In addition, the money to start the race has increased from $500.00 to $1,000.00. The Thursday and Friday A Mains will pay $5,000.00 to win and $500.00 to start. The total purse for the three-day show is a whopping $131,380.00.

“I want to thank Mike Grosswendt from All Coast Construction for supporting the Oval Nationals and for everything he does for sprint car racing,” Kazarian said. “He jumps in with both feet to make this all possible. He loves sprint car racing and he is totally dedicated to making it a better sport.”

Saturday A Main (40 Laps)

1. $25,000.00

2. $15,000.00

3. $10,000.00

4. $2,500.00

5. $2,250.00

6. $2,000.00

7. $1,750.00

8. $1,500.00

9. $1,400.00

10. $1,350.00

11. $1,300.00

12. $1,250.00

13. $1,200.00

14. $1,150.00

15. $1,100.00

16. $1,075.00

17. $1,050.00

18. $1,025.00

19. $1,000.00

20. $1,000.00

21. $1,00.00

22. $1,000.00

23. $1,000.00

24. $1,000.00

Total $77,900.00

Saturday B-Main #1 (12-Laps)

1. Transfer

2. Transfer

3. Transfer

4. Transfer

5. Transfer

6. $300.00

7. $250.00

8. $225.00

9. $200.00

10. $175.00

11. $150.00

12. $125.00

13. $100.00

14. $100.00

15. $100.00

16. $100.00

17. $100.00

18. $75.00

19. $75.00

20. $60.00

21. $60.00

22. $60.00

23. $60.00

24. $60.00

Total $2,375.00

Saturday B-Main #2 (12-Laps)

1. Transfer

2. Transfer

3. Transfer

4. Transfer

5. Transfer

6. $300.00

7. $250.00

8. $225.00

9. $200.00

10. $175.00

11. $150.00

12. $125.00

13. $100.00

14. $100.00

15. $100.00

16. $100.00

17. $100.00

18. $75.00

19. $75.00

20. $60.00

21. $60.00

22. $60.00

23. $60.00

24. $60.00

Total $2,375.00

Thursday and Friday A Mains (30-laps)

1. $5,000.00

2. $2,500.00

3. $1,250.00

4. $1,000.00

5. $900.00

6. $850.00

7. $800.00

8. $775.00

9. $750.00

10. $725.00

11. $700.00

12. $675.00

13. $650.00

14. $625.00

15. $600.00

16. $575.00

17. $550.00

18. $525.00

19. $500.00

20. $500.00

21. $500.00

22. $500.00

23. $500.00

24. $500.00

Total $22,450.00 (each night)

Thursday and Friday B Mains (12-laps)

1. Transfer

2. Transfer

3. Transfer

4. Transfer

5. $200.00

6. $175.00

7. $150.00

8. $125.00

9. $120.00

10. $110.00

11. $100.00

12. $95.00

13. $90.00

14. $85.00

15. $80.00

16. $75.00

17. $70.00

18. $70.00

19. $70.00

20. $60.00

21. $60.00

22. $60.00

23. $60.00

24. $60.00

Total $1,915.00 (each night)

Total Purse for all three nights: $131,380.00

Entry blanks for the Oval Nationals are available at http://perrisautospeedway.com/. Advance tickets are available at the following link https://pas.tix.com/Schedule.aspx?OrgNum=7. For fans who do not wish to buy advance tickets, there will be plenty available for everyone at the front gate each night.