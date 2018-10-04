AUSTIN LIGGETT LEADS USAC WEST COAST SPRINTS TO SANTA MARIA “CHAMPIONSHIP NIGHT”

By Lance Jennings

OCTOBER 3, 2018… After a break in the schedule, the USAC West Coast Sprint Cars will return to Santa Maria Raceway this Saturday, October 6th. Promoted by Nick Duggan, the “Championship Night” is co-sanctioned with the Santa Maria 360 Sprints and will also feature the Light Up The World USAC Western States Midgets presented by CBD Living Water, Sport Mods, Hobby Stocks, American Stocks, NMRA TQ Midgets, and Mini Dwarfs. Located in Nipomo, California, the front gates at “The West’s Best Short Track” will open at 4:00pm and racing will begin at 5:30pm. For more information, visit the track’s website at www.santamariaraceway.com or call 310.493.4900.

NOTICE TO RACERS: FRONT AXLE TETHERS ARE MANDATORY. The Hoosier 105/16 Medium is the ONLY legal right rear tire and all four corners must be Hoosier. Cockpit adjustable shocks are NOT allowed and engine restrictor rules are 1-7/8″ with open heads and 2-3/16″ with ASCS cylinder heads. The weight rule is 1,475 lbs. with driver and the USAC West Coast Sprint Car Rule Book can be found online at www.westcoastsprintcars.com and www.usacracing.com. USAC MEMBERSHIPS can be purchased at the track or online at https://usacracing.redpodium.com/2018-usac-sprint-midget-sc.

2018 APPROVED/LEGAL MUFFLERS:

EXTREME: 6014-3535, 3615-3535

SCHOENFELD: 14272535, 14272735-78

FLOWMASTER: 53545-10, 13516100, 13516101

COAST FABRICATION: 350x625x17-2S

B&B: FRAC-0375S

SPINTECH: 1545P SUPER STOCK

*Failure to comply with the muffler rule will risk disqualification from the event.

In addition to crowning the USAC West Sprint Car Champion, Saturday’s “Championship Night” will also celebrate the local Santa Maria track champions. Last year, Jake Swanson earned the series title, Trent Carter took his second Santa Maria crown, and Tristan Guardino led all 30-laps to score the main event win.

To date, Santa Maria Raceway has held thirty-six West Coast Sprint Car events and Ryan Bernal leads all drivers with six victories. In the last three appearances, Troy Rutherford claimed the April 28th show, Austin Liggett topped the June 9th “Ron Otto Memorial,” and Bernal scored the August 11 “Bud Stanfield Memorial.” On August 12, 2017, Max Adams lowered the series record to 13.384, just above the all-time 360 record of 13.354, set on September 11, 2004 by “Showtime” Danny Sheridan. A complete series win list at Santa Maria Raceway is at the end of this release.

Entering the final point race, Austin Liggett (Tracy, CA) has a 63-point lead over the competition and could be the first driver to earn rookie of the year honors (2012) and the championship. Piloting the family owned #83 Excel Environmental Services / Lucas Oil Maxim, Liggett scored twelfth in the August 25th feature at Ventura’s “Battle at the Beach Race #3.” To date, the point leader has two feature wins, two Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Awards, five heat race victories, one Saldana Racing Products / Racing Optics Hard Charger Award, eleven top-10 finishes, and 91 feature laps led on the year. Austin has seven career wins and will be looking to celebrate a “Championship Night” victory.

Tristan Guardino (Fremont, CA) is second in the USAC West Coast point standings. Racing the family owned #15T Dorso’s Automotive / Allied Auto Stores Maxim, Guardino won Ventura’s “Battle at the Beach Race #3.” At press time, the micro sprint graduate has two feature wins, one Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Award, seven heat race victories, one Saldana Racing Products / Racing Optics Hard Charger Award, ten top-10 finishes, and 49 feature laps led to his credit. With five career wins, Tristan will have his sights on his second “Championship Night” triumph and a shot at the crown.

Ryan Timmons (Pleasant Hill, CA) sits third in the chase for the championship. Driving the family owned #29T Timmons Auto & Truck Repair / Evergood Fine Foods Maxim, Timmons charged from twelfth to second at the Ventura County Fairgrounds. Heading to the fourteenth point race, the 2016 Rookie of the Year has one feature win, three heat race victories, nine top-10 finishes, and 27 feature laps led on the season. This Saturday, Ryan will be looking to add Santa Maria’s winning trophy to his collection.

Shannon McQueen (Bakersfield, CA) ranks fourth in the championship point standings. Piloting Bob and Toni Van Meter’s #7 Simpson Race Products / Lucas Oil Maxim, McQueen raced from sixteenth to eighth at Ventura’s August 25th main event. At press time, the 2012 USAC Western Midget Champion has eleven top-10 finishes and 4 feature laps led on the year. Shannon will race double duty with the USAC Western States Midgets and will have her sights on her first sprint car win at Santa Maria Raceway.

Steve Hix (Ventura, CA) is fifth in the USAC West Coast Sprint Car point chase. Racing his #57 No Limit Powder Coating / Delano Roofing Triple X, Hix had a solid fourth place finish at Ventura Raceway. To date, Steve has one heat race victory, eight top-10 finishes, and three feature laps led in the campaign. This Saturday, Hix will be looking to earn his first series feature win at the “Championship Night.”

Currently seventh in points, Britton Bock (Calistoga, CA) leads the chase for Rookie of the Year honors. Austin Ervine (Bakersfield, CA), Kaleb Montgomery (Templeton, CA), Brent Owens (Rancho Cucamonga, CA), and Hannah Mayhew (Acton, CA) are also in contention.

Among the other drivers expected to be in action are Koen Shaw, “Hollywood” Danny Faria Jr., Ryan Stolz, Troy Rutherford, Brandon Wiley, Trent Carter, Kyle Edwards, Hobie Conway, Matt Day, and more.

“Turd Ferguson” Trent Carter (Terra Bella, CA) leads the Santa Maria 360 Sprint Car point standings. Ryan Stolz, Jordan Linson, James Herrera, Austin Liggett, Tristan Guardino, Kaleb Montgomery, Matt Day, Brandon Wiley, and Shannon McQueen round out the top-10 in points.

Santa Maria Raceway is located 1/4-mile north of the 101/166 interchange at 1900 Hutton Road in Nipomo, California. Adult tickets are $17, Military, Seniors, and Student (17-13) Tickets are $15, Kids Tickets (6-12) are $6, and Kids (5 & Under) are FREE. For more event information, visit the track’s website at www.santamariaraceway.com or call 805.922.2232.

The USAC West Coast Sprint Car Series thanks AMSOIL, Hoosier Tire, BR Motorsports, ButlerBuilt Professional Seat Systems, Chris Kearns Presents, Competition Suspension Incorporated, Extreme Mufflers, Five Star Grafix, Keizer Aluminum Wheels, King Racing Products, Pyrotect Racing Cells, Racing Optics, Rod End Supply, Saldana Racing Products, Ultra Shield Race Products, and Woodland Auto Display for their support. If you or your company would like to become part of the series, email PR Director Lance Jennings at lwjennings@earthlink.net.

For more information, visit www.westcoastsprintcars.com, and www.usacracing.com. You can also find exclusive content on the USAC West Coast Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages.

Loudpedal Productions has USAC West Coast Sprint Car DVDs and videos on demand available for purchase at www.loudpedal.tv and 805.407.7229.

———————————————–

USAC WEST COAST SPRINT CAR CHAMPIONS: 2009-Justyne Hamblin, 2010-Craig Stidham, 2011-Richard Vander Weerd, 2012-Bud Kaeding, 2013-Danny Faria Jr., 2014-Matt Mitchell, 2015-Danny Faria Jr., 2016-Brody Roa, 2017-Jake Swanson.

CHAMPIONSHIP NIGHT WINNERS: 2017-Tristan Guardino.

2018 USAC WEST COAST SPRINT CAR WINS: 3-Ryan Bernal, 2-Tristan Guardino, 2-Austin Liggett, 2-Brody Roa, 2-Richard Vander Weerd, 1-Danny Faria Jr., 1-Dennis Gile, 1-Troy Rutherford, 1-Ryan Timmons.

SANTA MARIA USAC WEST COAST SPRINT CAR WINS: (Includes Non-Point Races) 6-Ryan Bernal, 5-Richard Vander Weerd, 3-Peter Murphy, 3-Danny Sheridan, 3-Jace Vander Weerd, 2-Danny Faria Jr., 2-Tristan Guardino, 2-Cory Kruseman, 2-T.J. Smith, 1-Max Adams, 1-Greg Alexander, 1-Wes Gutierrez, 1-Austin Liggett, 1-Davey Pombo, 1-Brody Roa, 1-Troy Rutherford, 1-Craig Stidham.

2018 USAC WEST COAST SPRINT CAR POINT STANDINGS: 1-Austin Liggett-895, 2-Tristan Guardino-832, 3-Ryan Timmons-763, 4-Shannon McQueen-684, 5-Steve Hix-657, 6-Koen Shaw-632, 7-Britton Bock-562, 8-Danny Faria Jr.-556, 9-Austin Ervine-486, 10-Richard Vander Weerd-441, 11-Ryan Bernal-437, 12-Jace Vander Weerd-433, 13-Ryan Stolz-428, 14-Troy Rutherford-338, 15-Jake Swanson-312, 16-Brandon Wiley-311, 17-Trent Carter-225, 18-Kaleb Montgomery-213, 19-Kyle Smith-183, 20-Kyle Edwards-180.

2018 SANTA MARIA 360 SPRINT CAR POINT STANDINGS: 1-Trent Carter-202, 2-Ryan Stolz-180, -Jordan Linson-180, 4-James Herrera-174, 5-Austin Liggett-130, 6-Tristan Guardino-118, 7-Kaleb Montgomery-112, -Matt Day-112, 9-Brandon Wiley-110, 10-Shannon McQueen-108, 11-Koen Shaw-106, 12-Steve Hix-103, -Ryan Timmons-103, 14-Britton Bock-98, 15-Austin Ervine-97, 16-Ryan Bernal-81, 17-Danny Faria Jr.-75, 18-Patrick Frisco-65, 19-Troy Rutherford-64, 20-Tanner Thorson-44.