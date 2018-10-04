USAC WESTERN STATES MIDGETS CLASH AT SANTA MARIA

By Lance Jennings

OCTOBER 3, 2018… The Light Up The World USAC Western States Midget Series presented by CBD Living Water is back in action this Saturday, October 6th at Santa Maria Raceway. Promoted by Nick Duggan, the ninth point race will also showcase the USAC West Coast vs Santa Maria 360 Sprint Cars, Sport Mods, Hobby Stocks, American Stocks, NMRA TQ Midgets, and Mini Dwarfs. Located in Nipomo, California, the front gates at “The West’s Best Short Track” will open at 4:00pm and racing will begin at 5:30pm. For more information, visit the track’s website at www.santamariaraceway.com or call 310.493.4900.

NOTICE TO RACERS: USAC memberships can be purchased at the track or online at https://usacracing.redpodium.com/2018-usac-sprint-midget-sc.

2018 APPROVED/LEGAL MUFFLERS:

B&B: FRAC-0375-S w/side outlet,

COAST FABRICATION: 300x625x17-2s, 350x625x17-2s, 400x625x17-2s

EXTREME: 3515-3030 (15″ Long 5″ round shell with 3″inlet & 3″ outlet), 3615-3030 (15″ Long 6″ round shell with 3″ inlet & 3″ outlet), 3515-3030-8 (15″ Long 5″ round shell with 3″inlet & 3″ outlet with turnout), 3615-3030-8 (15″ Long 6″ round shell with 3″ inlet & 3″ outlet with turnout)

FLOWMASTER: (BCRA Approved) 13009130, 13509130, 13509135

SCHOENFELD: 14272535

*Failure to comply with the muffler rule will risk disqualification from the event.

Saturday event will be the 38th appearance of the “mighty midgets” at Santa Maria Raceway. Ron “Sleepy” Tripp, the all-time series leader with 104 victories, won the Santa Maria debut on May 11, 1985 and leads all drivers with six wins. In the last two appearances, Michael Faccinto was victorious on April 28th and “The Demon” Damion Gardner topped the August 11th “Bud Stanfield Memorial.” J.R. Lawson holds the 1-lap qualifying record of 13.667, set on August 26, 1995 and a complete series win list at Santa Maria is at the bottom of this release.

Heading to Santa Maria, Michael Faccinto (Hanford, CA) holds a slim 11-point lead over the competition. Piloting the Dodenhoff Motorsports’ #9D Lightning Medical / Rocket Sports & Entertainment Spike, Faccinto led five laps at Ventura on September 15th before running second to Ronnie Gardner. At press time, the 2016 Louie Vermeil Classic Champion has two feature wins, two Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Awards, two heat race victories, seven top-10 finishes, and 34 feature laps led in the campaign. Michael has seven career victories and will be looking to continue his championship bid with another Santa Maria triumph.

Alex Schutte (Redding, CA) ranks second in the chase for the championship. Driving the Schutte/McElwee #28 Proficio / Aircraft Electrical Components Spike, Schutte finished sixteenth at the Ventura County Fairgrounds. To date, the 2010 champion has two feature wins, six heat race victories, six top-10 finishes, and 43 feature laps led on the season. Alex has eight wins to his credit and will have his sights on the Saturday night victory.

Robby Josett (Santa Clarita, CA) is third in the Light Up The World Beverages point standings. Racing his #2 Walker Air Filtration / Morse Muffler Spike, Josett rebounded to score third in Ventura’s September 17th main event. At press time, Robby has one Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Award, one heat race victory, one Saldana Racing Products / Racing Optics Hard Charger Award, seven top-10 finishes, and 5 feature laps led to his credit. Josett has four series wins and will be looking to add Santa Maria’s winning trophy to his collection.

Robert Dalby (Anaheim, CA) sits fourth in the championship point chase. Piloting the family owned #4D R-D Spring & Stamping / Monster Seal Spike, Dalby led the first three laps at Ventura Raceway before scoring fourth at the checkered flags. To date, the young driver has one heat race victory, six top-10 finishes, and 17 feature laps led in the campaign. Robert will have his sights on his first series win at Santa Maria.

David Prickett (Fresno, CA) ranks fifth USAC Western States Midget point standings. Driving the Neverlift Motorsports’ #24X Crysalli Artesian Water / Mt. Rose Cocktail Mixes Spike, Prickett scored ninth in the September 15th main event. At press time, the 2012 Western Dirt Series Champion has one heat race victory, five top-10 finishes, and 12 feature laps led on the year. David has one USAC win and will be looking to add Santa Maria’s winning trophy to his collection.

Currently ninth in points, Kyle Beilman (Mar Vista, CA) leads the chase for Rookie of the Year honors. Daniel Anderson (Riverside, CA) is also in contention.

Among the other drivers expected to be in action are C.J. Sarna, Shannon McQueen, Clayton Ruston, Randi Pankratz, Frankie Guerrini, Marvin Mitchell, Maria Cofer, Dylan Ito, Jake Swanson, Ashley Hazelton-Heredia, Terry Nichols, and more.

Santa Maria Raceway is located 1/4-mile north of the 101/166 interchange at 1900 Hutton Road in Nipomo, California. Adult tickets are $17, Military, Seniors, and Student (17-13) Tickets are $15, Kids Tickets (6-12) are $6, and Kids (5 & Under) are FREE. For more event information, visit the track’s website at www.santamariaraceway.com or call 310.493.4900.

The Light Up The World USAC Western States Midget Series presented by CBD Living Water thanks Hoosier Tire, ButlerBuilt Professional Seat Systems, Competition Suspension Incorporated, Extreme Mufflers, Five Star Grafix, Keizer Aluminum Wheels, Pyrotect Racing Cells, Racing Optics, Rod End Supply, Saldana Racing Products, Ultra Shield Race Products, and Woodland Auto Display for their support. If you or your company would like to become part of the series, email PR Director Lance Jennings at lwjennings@earthlink.net.

For more information on the series, visit the United States Auto Club (USAC) website at www.usacracing.com. You can also find exclusive content on the Light Up The World USAC Western States Midget Series presented by CBD Living Water Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages.

Loudpedal Productions has USAC Western States Midget DVDs and videos on demand available for purchase at www.loudpedal.tv and 805.407.7229.

LIGHT UP THE WORLD USAC WESTERN STATES MIDGET SERIES PRESENTED BY CBD LIVING WATER CHAMPIONS: *1982-Jeff Heywood, 1983-Sleepy Tripp, 1984-Tommy White, 1985-Sleepy Tripp, 1986-Robby Flock, 1987-Sleepy Tripp, 1988-Sleepy Tripp, 1989-Robby Flock, 1990-Sleepy Tripp, 1991-Sleepy Tripp, 1992-Sleepy Tripp, 1993-Robby Flock, 1994-Johnny Cofer, 1995-Billy Boat, 1996-Jay Drake, 1997-Ricky Shelton, 1998-Rick Hendrix, 1999-Marc DeBeaumont, 2000-Wally Pankratz, 2001-Danny Ebberts, 2002-Robby Flock, 2003-Steve Paden, 2004-Johnny Rodriguez, 2005-Jerome Rodela, 2006-Jerome Rodela, 2007-Johnny Rodriguez, 2008-Nic Faas, 2009-Garrett Hansen, 2010-Alex Schutte, 2011-Cory Kruseman, 2012-Shannon McQueen, 2013-Ronnie Gardner, 2014- Ronnie Gardner, 2015-Ronnie Gardner, 2016-Ronnie Gardner, 2017-Ronnie Gardner.

2018 LIGHT UP THE WORLD USAC WESTERN STATES MIDGET SERIES PRESENTED BY CBD LIVING WATER WINS: 2-Michael Faccinto, 2-Shane Golobic, 2-Alex Schutte, 1-Damion Gardner, 1-Ronnie Gardner.

SANTA MARIA LIGHT UP THE WORLD USAC WESTERN STATES MIDGET SERIES PRESENTED BY CBD LIVING WATER WINS: 6-Sleepy Tripp, 3-Rusty Rasmussen, 2-Billy Boat, 1-Mario Bringetto Jr., 1-Tyler Brown, 1-Johnny Cofer, 1-Cory Elliott, 1-Tommie Estes Jr., 1-Nic Faas, 1-Terry Farrar, 1-Robby Flock, 1-Damion Gardner, 1-Ronnie Gardner, 1-Frankie Guerrini, 1-Garrett Hansen, 1-Johnathon Henry, 1-Cory Kruseman, 1-Brad Kuhn, 1-Jeff Meyer, 1-Wally Pankratz, 1-Bryan Stanfill, 1-Chase Stockon, 1-Danny Stratton, 1-Cody Swanson, 1-Jake Swanson, 1-Richard Vander Weerd, 1-Tommy White, 1-Josh Wise.

LIGHT UP THE WORLD USAC WESTERN STATES MIDGET PRESENTED BY CBD LIVING WATER POINT STANDINGS: 1. Michael Faccinto-552, 2. Alex Schutte-541, 3. Robby Josett-514, 4. Robert Dalby-451, 5. David Prickett-420, 6. C.J. Sarna-399, 7. Ronnie Gardner-370, 8. Shannon McQueen-334, 9. Kyle Beilman-319, 10. Clayton Ruston-310, 11. Randi Pankratz-306, 12. Frankie Guerrini-272, 13. Marvin Mitchell-262, 14. Ryan Bernal-260, 15. Maria Cofer-233, 16. Dylan Ito-184, 17. Daniel Anderson-181, 18. Cory Elliott-146, 19. Jake Swanson-138, 20. Bryan Drollinger-123.