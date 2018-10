JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (October 6, 2018) — The finale for the Midwest Open Wheel Association scheduled for Saturday at Jacksonville Speedway along with non-wing sprint cars was cancelled due to rain.

With no makeup date scheduled, the 2018 season for the MOWA Sprint Car Series comes to a close. Bethalto, Illinois’ Jacob Patton clinches his first MOWA Sprint Car Series points title over Plainfield, Indiana’s Mike Terry Jr.