Photo Gallery: 2018 Tony Elliott Classic at Anderson Speedway

Tyler Roahrig won the 125 lap Tony Elliott Classic feature event at the Anderson Speedway on Saturday night October 6, 2018. (Bill Miller photo) Caleb Armstrong. (Bill Miller photo) Jerry Coons, Jr. (Bill Miller photo) Tyler Roahrig won the 125 lap Tony Elliott Classic feature event at the Anderson Speedway on Saturday night October 6, 2018. (Bill Miller photo) Tyler Roahrig in Victory Lane after winning the 125 lap Tony Elliott Classic feature event. (Bill Miller photo) Tyler Roahrig in Victory Lane with members of Tony Elliott's family. (Bill Miller photo) Tyler Roahrig in Victory Lane with family and crew. (Bill Miller photo) Caleb Armstrong 2nd (L), Tyler Roahrig 1st (C) and Jerry Coons, Jr. 3rd (R). (Bill Miller photo) Kameron Gladish in Victory Lane after winning the 30 USSA Midget feature event. (Bill Miller photo) Trey Osborne is the 2018 USSA Kenyon Midget Champion. (Bill Miller photo)