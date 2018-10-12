TERRE HAUTE USAC SPRINT RACE RAINED OUT FRIDAY

From Terre Haute

Terre Haute, Indiana (October 12, 2018)………Rain and cold temperatures have forced cancellation of the Friday, October 12 USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car “Wabash Clash” at the Terre Haute Action Track, putting a premature end to the Midwest season for the series. The World Of Outlaw Craftsman Sprint Car race for Saturday is still scheduled to be run.

The USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Cars now travel to the west coast for two major events: the 51st “Western World Championships” on November 2-3 at Arizona Speedway in San Tan Valley. On November 8-9-10, the tour goes to California’s Perris Auto Speedway for the 23rd “Oval Nationals” to conclude its season.

USAC National racing continues with the Midgets on Sunday, October 21, at Wayne County Speedway in Wayne City, Illinois for the “Jason Leffler Memorial.”

For the Terre Haute Action Track, the World Of Outlaw Craftsman Sprint Car event is still scheduled to be run on Saturday, October 13. The Scott’s Custom Colors DIRTcar Modifieds will also be on track.

Full information for Saturday’s event can be found at www.terrehauteactiontrack.net.