C.J. Leary Wins WAR Feature at Haubstadt

POWRi WAR Sprint Car Series / Midwest Sprint Car Series
Tri-State Speedway
Haubstadt, IN
Saturday October 13, 2018
Feature: 1. 30 – C.J. Leary, 2. 5K – Kent Schmidt, 3. 4 – Justin Grant, 4. 3C – Kyle Cummins, 5. 18 – Jarett Andretti, 6. 12 – Robert Ballou, 7. 32 – Chase Stockon, 8. 38 – Chet Williams, 9. 4B – Donny Brackett, 10. 10 – Aric Gentry, 11. 5 – Carson Short, 12. 11 – James Lyeria, 13. 24 – Brian VanMEveren, 14. 54 – Trey Gropp, 15. 7BC – Tyler Courtney, 16. 04 – Landon Simon, 17. 36D – Dave Darland, 18. 98 – Brandon Morin, 19. 71P – Jason McDougal, 20. 28 – Brandon Mattox.