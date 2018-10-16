Simpson Race Products Part of the Lucky Giveaway Program for Lucas Oil Empire Super Sprints

By Dean Reynolds

SYRACUSE, NY – One of the leaders in motorsports safety is Simpson Race Products. The company based in New Braunfels, Texas has been part of the Lucky Giveaway Program since its inception. Each year Simpson provides a top of the line helmet as part of the program as well as many door prizes for the annual awards banquet which includes their popular first aid kits.

Simpson Performance Products is headquartered in New Braunfels, TX with more than 80,000 sq. feet of manufacturing and warehouse space. Many of our restraints, helmets and flagship parachutes are manufactured and tested right here. Simpson fire suits and crew uniforms are manufactured outside of Los Angeles, CA in our 52,000 sq. foot facility. Simpson also employs the largest customer service and sales team devoted solely to servicing NASCAR customers of any racing safety supplier, based in the heart of NASCAR country, Mooresville, NC.

For a decade now Simpson has been a staunch supporter of the Empire Super Sprints. The recipient of a Simpson Vudu Helmet at the 2017 awards banquet was Alex Vigneault.

___________________________________________________________________________________

The Lucky Giveaway Program was developed on 2007 to reward race teams that faithfully follow the ESS tour for that particular year. Teams that complete at least 2/3rds of the tour will receive from the main Lucas Oil Point Fund as well as products from the Giveaway Program.

Companies interested in the Program can contact Dean Reynolds at DeanR@empiresupersprints.com

or can call the ESS office at (315) 391-6965.

The Lucky Program in 2017 was participated by: Brodix Cylinder Heads, Nouse Sign and Graphics/K1 Racegear, Walker Performance Filtration, Simpson Safety, Wings Unlimited, Super Gen Products/Champion Power Equipment, Keizer Wheels, Panther Frameworx, 717 Innovations, M&W Aluminum Products, SST Shock Technology, ASI Racewear, Beyea Headers, Sammy Reakes Snap-On Tools, Schoenfeld Headers, ATL Fuel Cells, Maxim Racing, Panchos Racing Products, Adirondack Powder Coating.

Already aboard for 2018: Winters Performance Products, JE Pistons, 87 Speed, PA Dyno Inc.

For more Information on the Lucas Oil Empire Super Sprints:

Web: www.empiresupersprints.com

Twitter: @ESSprints

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/EmpireSuperSprints

Android App: Empire Super Sprints

The Lucas Oil Empire Super Sprints are brought to you by: Lucas Oil, Mach 1 Chassis, E3 Spark Plugs, NAPA Auto Parts, Hoosier Racing Tires, Donath Motorworx, Insinger Performance/Sunoco Race Fuels, 1000 Islands RV Centre, Car Mate Trailers, Fondations 4 Saisons, Pinnacle Employee Services, Cobra Coaches, Fondations 55, E&V Energy, SUNY Canton, Engler Machine and Tool, Prestige Pool and Spa, Kevin Nouse Designs/K1 Racegear, Winters Performance Products, Brodix Cylinder Heads, Lacaillade Masonry, FX Chevy, ASI Racewear and many, many associate sponsors!!