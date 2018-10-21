Alex DeCamp Wins at Creek County Speedway

Creek County Speedway
Sapulpa, OK
Saturday October 20, 2018
Heat Race #1 (8 Laps): 1. 55K-Johnny Kent, [4]; 2. 82-Keith Bolton, [3]; 3. 28-Zach Alley, [5]; 4. 9$-Kyle Clark, [6]; 5. 22T-Frank Taft, [2]; 6. 53L-Daniel Abrahms, [1]
Heat Race #2 (8 Laps): 1. 5$-Danny Smith, [6]; 2. 84-Alex DeCamp, [5]; 3. 23A-Travis Ashwood, [4]; 4. 55M-Corey McGhee, [1]; 5. 13$-Len Larkin, [2]; 6. 777-Bailey Hughes, [3]
Heat Race #3 (8 Laps): 1. 15D-Noah Harris, [4]; 2. 88-Terry Easum, [3]; 3. 44-Jared Sewell, [6]; 4. 97-Kevin Cummings, [1]; 5. 65L-Nick Lucito, [5]; 6. 22C-Charlie Crumpton, [2]
A-Main (20 Laps): 1. 84-Alex DeCamp, [4]; 2. 23A-Travis Ashwood, [1]; 3. 28-Zach Alley, [2]; 4. 15D-Noah Harris, [6]; 5. 55K-Johnny Kent, [8]; 6. 88-Terry Easum, [3]; 7. 65L-Nick Lucito, [15]; 8. 82-Keith Bolton, [5]; 9. 44-Jared Sewell, [9]; 10. 97-Kevin Cummings, [12]; 11. 55M-Corey McGhee, [11]; 12. 13$-Len Larkin, [14]; 13. 5$-Danny Smith, [7]; 14. 53L-Daniel Abrahms, [16]; 15. 9$-Kyle Clark, [10]; 16. 22T-Frank Taft, [13]; 17. 777-Bailey Hughes, [17]; 18. 22C-Charlie Crumpton, [18]