Justin Grant Win USAC / CRA Feature at Perris

AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR SERIES RACE RESULTS: October 20, 2018 – Perris, California – Perris Auto Speedway

WOODLAND AUTO DISPLAY QUALIFICATIONS: 1. Justin Grant, 19S, Reinbold/Underwood-16.354; 2. Damion Gardner, 4, Alexander-16.369; 3. Austin Williams, 2 Jory-16.631; 4. Jake Swanson, 34AZ, Grau/Burkhart-16.705; 5. Brody Roa, 91R, BR-16.765; 6. Thomas Meseraull, 77M, Michael-16.818; 7. Cody Williams, 44, Jory-16.866; 8. Isaac Chapple, 52, Chapple-16.895; 9. Max Adams, 5M, Adams-16.939; 10. Tommy Malcolm, 5X, Napier-16.970; 11. R.J. Johnson, 92, Sertich-17.006; 12. Austin Liggett, 83, Liggett-17.235; 13. Matt McCarthy, 28M, McCarthy-17.263; 14. Randy Waitman, 90, Waitman-17.289; 15. Chris Gansen, 4G, Gansen-17.372; 16. A.J. Bender, 42, Cheney-17.434; 17. Logan Williams, 5, Jory-17.543; 18. Joel Rayborne, 12B, Blair-17.567; 19. Verne Sweeney, 98, Tracy-17.624; 20. Jeremy Ellertson, 98E, Ellertson-17.630; 21. Jeff Dyer, 39, Cal-Sun-17.951; 22. Austin Ervine, 51, AJ-18.117; 23. Gary Marshall Jr., 72, Marshall-18.193; 24. Tony Everhart, 55, Everhart-18.389.

EXTREME MUFFLERS FIRST HEAT: (10 laps) 1. McCarthy, 2. Swanson, 3. Grant, 4. Malcolm, 5. C.Williams, 6. Bender, 7. Sweeney, 8. Ervine. 2:58.99

CIRCLE TRACK PERFORMANCE / ROD END SUPPLY SECOND HEAT: (10 laps) 1. Gardner, 2. Roa, 3. L.Williams, 4. Chapple, 5. Johnson, 6. Waitman, 7. Ellertson, 8. Marshall. 2:57.77

KEIZER ALUMINUM WHEELS / ROD END SUPPLY THIRD HEAT: (10 laps) 1. Adams, 2. Liggett, 3. A.Williams, 4. Meseraull, 5. Gansen, 6. Everhart, 7. Rayborne, 8. Dyer. NT

FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Justin Grant, 2. Damion Gardner, 3. Thomas Meseraull, 4. Brody Roa, 5. Austin Williams, 6. Jake Swanson, 7. Austin Liggett, 8. Cody Williams, 9. Isaac Chapple, 10. R.J. Johnson, 11. Tommy Malcolm, 12. Logan Williams, 13. A.J. Bender, 14. Randy Waitman, 15. Matt McCarthy, 16. Verne Sweeney, 17. Chris Gansen, 18. Joel Rayborne, 19. Gary Marshall Jr., 20. Jeremy Ellertson, 21. Austin Ervine, 22. Tony Everhat, 23. Max Adams. NT

—————————

**Dyer flipped during the third heat race.

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-7 Roa, Lap 8 Swanson, Laps 9-30 Grant

SALDANA RACING PRODUCTS / RACING OPTICS HARD CHARGER: Justin Grant (6th to 1st)

NEW AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR POINTS:

NEXT AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR RACES: November 2&3 – San Tan Valley, AZ – Arizona Speedway – “51st Western World Championships” – co-sanctioned with AMSOIL USAC National Sprint Cars