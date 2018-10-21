Nienhiser Wins the 2018 Queens Royale

FARMINGTON, Mo. (October 20, 2018) — Paul Nienhiser won the 23rd and final edition of the Queen’s Royale on Saturday at St. Francois County Speedway. Nienhiser from Chapin, Illinois topped a 34 car field for the victory and $3,000 top prize. The victory was Nienhiser’s ninth of the 2018 season.

Queens Royale

St. Francois County Raceway

Farmington, MO

Saturday October 20, 2018

Feature: 1. Paul Nienhiser, 2. Joe B Miller, 3. Tim Montgomery, 4. Jeff Wurst, 5. Jeff Asher, 6. Adam Parmeley, 7. Jacob Patton, 8. Joey Montgomery, 9. Tyler Shoemaker, 10. Kameron Key, 11. Jason Keith, 12. Bill Balog, 13. Kevin Petty, 14. Tommy Worley Jr, 15. Brock Elliott, 16. Robert Ballou, 17. Dylan Tuxhorn, 18. Brinton Marvel, 19. Kory Bales, 20. Steve Short, 21. Jimmy Bridgemean, 22. Andy Bishops, 23. Joey Boyd.