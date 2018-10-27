Tuscarora 50 Postponed Until Sunday Afternoon

From Anthon Corini

PORT ROYAL, Pa. (October 27, 2018) – Consistent precipitation has forced the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series and Port Royal Speedway to postpone the $51,000 to win Tuscarora 50 to Sunday, October 28. Gates will open at 11am with the Drivers Meeting scheduled for 12:30 P.M. and cars on the track for engine heat at 1:00 P.M.

Tickets from Port Royal Speedway’s September 8th attempted run of the Tuscarora 50 program will be honored in full for Sunday’s program. All further ticketing questions for the Tuscarora 50 should be directed to Port Royal Speedway.

