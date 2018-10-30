33rd Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals Entry Form Now Online

From Bryan Hulbert

TULSA, Okla. (October 30, 2018) – Trick or Treat, well in this case, treat, as the entry form for the 33rd annual Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire has been posted early.

With entry forms hitting the mail last week, some entries have already been received, including World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series Competition Director, Mike Hess, who will be driving for Taylor Courtney as well as California’s Brody Roa, who will pilot the No. 7m for Iron Dome Motorsports.

Entries can be downloaded at https://www.chilibowl.com/downloads/get.aspx?i=72453 and returned via Fax to (918) 836-5517, called in to (918) 838-3777, or mailed to 1140 S. 83rd East Ave. Tulsa, OK 74112. Entry forms must include a current W9 form as well. Download the form at https://www.irs.gov/pub/irs-pdf/fw9.pdf

Early entry is $150 through December 14, 2018. After that, teams will pay an additional $50 per entry.

Just like the 2018 Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire all cars must run a Muffler. Inserts will not be allowed. All car number and letter combination must be legible from the scorers stand. While the races are scored electronically, the races are also hand-scored.

The 33rd Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire takes place January 14-19, 2019 at the Tulsa Expo Raceway, located inside the River Spirit Expo Center in Tulsa, Okla.

