Turkey Night Entry List Hits 60

VENTURA, Ca. (October 30, 2018) — The initial entry list for the 78th running of the “Turkey Night Grand Prix” has been released with 60 drivers already indicating their intentions to compete in the prestigious race.

The November 22 event at Ventura Raceway featuring the USAC P1 National National Midgets and Light Up The World Beverages USAC Western States Midgets will have a stacked lineup featuring the best-of-the best from a variety of racing disciplines, including past “Turkey Night” winners Kyle Larson (2012 & 2016), Christopher Bell (2014 & 2017) and 2015 winner Tanner Thorson heading the list.

Also entered are 2018 USAC National Midget feature winners Tyler Courtney, Justin Grant, Logan Seavey, Chad Boat, Spencer Bayston, Kevin Thomas, Jr., Zeb Wise and Brady Bacon as well as Western States winners Alex Schutte, Michael Faccinto, Damion Gardner, Shane Golobic and Jake Swanson along with USAC Triple Crown champ Jerry Coons, Jr., USAC/CRA’s winningest sprint car driver Damion Gardner and past Western States champ David Prickett among many others.

Sheldon Haudenschild, Brad Sweet and Carson Macedo are studs in the winged sprint car world who will hop in a midget for their USAC Midget season debuts.

The race will take place Thanksgiving night, Thursday, November 22, with a practice night scheduled for Wednesday, November 21. USAC West Coast/VRA Sprints will be on the card both nights.

The race will be streamed live on http://www.SpeedShiftTV.com/ with live audio available on the USAC app.

2018 “TURKEY NIGHT GRAND PRIX” MIDGET ENTRY LIST:

1 Kyle Larson/Elk Grove, CA

1K Brayton Lynch/Springfield, IL

1P Tristan Thomas/Burlington, WA

2 Robby Josett/Santa Clarita, CA

2D Kevin Woody/Victor, NY

3c Tanner Thorson/Minden, NV

4D Robert Dalby/Anaheim, CA

4M Michelle Decker/Guthrie, OK

7BC Tyler Courtney/Indianapolis, IN

7u Grady Chandler/Piedmont, OK

8 Randi Pankratz/Atascadero, CA

9D Michael Faccinto/Hanford, CA

9F Frankie Guerrini/San Rafael, CA

10 Lance Bennett/Aurora, CO

10B Blaze Bennett/Parker, CO

15 Jason McDougal/Broken Arrow, OK

15c Carson Garrett/Littleton, CO

15x Ashley Hazelton-Heredia/Chatsworth, CA

17BC Justin Grant/Ione, CA

17G Dustin Golobic/Fremont, CA

17s Sheldon Haudenschild/Wooster, OH

17w Shane Golobic/Fremont, CA

20 C.J. Sarna/Long Beach, CA

21 Christopher Bell/Norman, OK

24x David Prickett/Fresno, CA

25 Jerry Coons, Jr./Tucson, AZ

25x Damion Gardner/Concord, CA

27 Tucker Klaasmeyer/Paola, KS

28 Alex Schutte/Redding, CA

31 Kyle Beilman/Santa Monica, CA

33P Mike Leach/Foothill Ranch, CA

35 Holley Hollan/Broken Arrow, OK

39BC Zeb Wise/Angola, IN

50 Tony DiMattia/Malvern, PA

55 C.J. Leary/Greenfield, IN

57 Maria Cofer/Macdoel, CA

63 Kevin Thomas, Jr./Cullman, AL

63D Brad Sweet/Grass Valley, CA

67 Logan Seavey/Sutter, CA

67K Holly Shelton/Sacramento, CA

68 Jake Swanson/Anaheim, CA

71 Ryan Robinson/Foresthill, CA

71K Tanner Carrick/Lincoln, CA

71R Chase Johnson/Penngrove, CA

71s Cody Swanson/Covina, CA

71x Bryan Drollinger/Lomita, CA

72 Sam Johnson/St. Peters, MO

73 Dylan Ito/Newbury Park, CA

73K Buddy Kofoid/Penngrove, CA

73T Ryan Bernal/Hollister, CA

73x Carson Macedo/Lemoore, CA

76M Brady Bacon/Broken Arrow, OK

77 Daniel Anderson/Riverside, CA

77B Olivia Bennett/Aurora, CA

84 Chad Boat/Phoenix, AZ

85 McKenna Haase/Des Moines, IA

87 Colby Copeland/Roseville, CA

91 Chris Sheil/Aurora, CA

97 Spencer Bayston/Lebanon, IN

97F Jesse Fernandez/Parker, CO