Zearfoss and Destiny Motorsports Part Ways

(October 31, 2018) – Brock Zearfoss announced on Wednesday he is no longer the driver for Destiny Motorsports. Zearfoss recently drove his family owned #3z car at Port Royal Speedway for the Tuscarora 50 and will field the family entry again this weekend at the World of Outlaws World Finals.

Zearfoss joined Destiny Motorsports at the end of July making the Knoxville Nationals finale and picked up a victory at Williams Grove Speedway and four top five finishes.

Zearfoss noted that his 2019 plans would be announced soon.