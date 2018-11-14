World of Outlaws Outlaws Invading Nashville in 2019

From Anthony Corini

CONCORD, NC – November 14, 2018 – Many outlaws have crossed through the Nashville music scene over the years, but for the first time in history the World of Outlaws and their 900 horsepower Sprint Cars will crank up the volume on May 31 and June 1 in Music City.

The quarter-mile track at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway will be covered in dirt for the inaugural Music City Outlaw Nationals, one of Sprint Car Racing’s biggest weekends next season paying $15,000-to-win, $1,000-to-start on Friday, May 31, and $25,000-to-win and $1,500-to-start on Saturday, June 1.

Along with the City of Nashville and the World of Outlaws, Brewco Marketing Group and Motorsports Strategy Group are key partners in bringing the World of Outlaws to Nashville.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to be partnering with World Racing Group to host the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series in Nashville for the Music City Outlaw Nationals,” said Todd Wilkerson of Brewco Marketing Group, co-promoter of the event with Jason Rittenberry of Motorsports Strategy Group. “Dirt Track Racing as a whole is on a huge upswing right now and the World of Outlaws are at the center of that popularity increase. Our group is excited to bring this motorsports and music weekend to the Music City.”

The on-track action will no doubt be the center of attention, but an event of this magnitude in Music City USA can’t go off without a concert, too, creating a can’t-miss weekend of music on the track and off.

“The World of Outlaws puts on more than 90 exhilarating events throughout the year, but the Music City Outlaw Nationals is going to be special,” World of Outlaws COO Tom Deery said. “This will be the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series only visit to Tennessee and what better place than right in the heart of one of the country’s most vibrant cities. We are looking forward to working with the City of Nashville and the Nashville Convention and Visitors bureau to bring exciting motorsports events to the Music City. This is the ultimate destination event for teams, fans and sponsors that we envision evolving into our sport’s marquee events.”

The proven track crew that delivers 12 consecutive nights of DIRTcar Nationals action in February at Volusia Speedway Park, breathtaking Super DIRT Week racing in October at Oswego Speedway, and championship-level moments at the World Finals in November at The Dirt Track at Charlotte, will be in charge of transforming Nashville’s paved quarter-mile track into a dirt venue where the Outlaw stars can showcase slide jobs and wheel-to-wheel, high-speed thrills.

“Having dirt and the World of Outlaws in Nashville at the historic Fairgrounds Speedway is something we have been looking forward to, and we anticipate some heart-pounding racing from the stars and cars of The Greatest Show on Dirt,” added Rittenbery. Included in bringing the Outlaws to Nashville will be improved fencing and raised walls to ensure the facility is in perfect shape for the Music City Outlaw Nationals. Thursday, May 30 Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway will be available for practice for teams wishing to dial in their setup around the ¼-mile bullring.