30th Anniversary of Thunder on the Hill Features Two, $10,000 to Win Shows

From Bob Miller

BECHTELSVILLE, PA (November 21, 2018) – What began in August of 1990 — when Steve Smith parked his Black Bandit #19 in the Grandview Speedway victory lane — has grown over three decades to become the region’s most anticipated series of events, and next year, the NAPA Auto Parts Thunder on the Hill Racing Series turns 30.

To commemorate this historic milestone, Thunder on the Hill and Grandview Speedway along with series partners, teams, drivers and fans will join together in a season-long 30th Anniversary celebration that will include cornerstone Thunder events, as well as, added bonuses and surprises.

“Almost thirty years ago, Dave Kelly along with Bruce Rogers and myself, laid a foundation that today supports some of the region’s most prominent auto racing events,” said Series Promoter Bob Miller. “The story of Thunder on the Hill over the past three decades is fascinating, and one that I relish the opportunity to share. It’s also a story that wouldn’t be complete without the support of our loyal racing fans.

“With our regular events secured and new events on the agenda, it will be a year-long celebration for everyone to enjoy – plus, we still have a few more surprises up our sleeves.”

A pair of $10,000-to-win races highlight two of Thunder’s premier events. The USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car Series competes on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 for the Jesse Hockett Classic and the 410 Sprint Cars join on Tuesday, July 2 for PA Speedweek – with both events offering a staggering $10K to the winner.

New-for-2019, the USAC National Midget Series hit the Bechtelsville high banks on Tuesday, July 30 while the All-Star Circuit of Champions return on Thursday, August 22.

All four of these shows will be coupled with Modified action for a string of exciting double top division events.

More events will be announced as plans are solidified.