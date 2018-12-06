2019 USAC National Midget Schedule Largest in Two Decades

From Richie Murray – USAC Media

INDIANAPOLIS (December 6, 2018) — A talent-laden USAC National Midget field is set to tackle the largest series schedule since 1997 with 33 events at 27 different tracks in 11 states making up the 2019 series slate, highlighted by a host of first-time venues.

The season kicks off February 8-9 for “Winter Dirt Games” with the series’ debut at Bubba Raceway Park in Ocala, Fla. for the first visit by the USAC National Midgets to the Sunshine State since 2013. From there, the series heads to traditional stops indoors at the Southern Illinois Center in Du Quoin for the “Shamrock Classic” on March 9, then onto the two-night “Kokomo Grand Prix” April 5-6 at Indiana’s Kokomo Speedway.

In May, the midgets return to Tri-City Speedway in Granite City, Ill. for the first time since 2016 on the 17th. The following night, just across the Mississippi River, Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 in Pevely, Mo. will host the series for the first time ever on the 18th.

A busy June stretch begins with the 14th edition of “Indiana Midget Week” – six races in six consecutive nights between June 4-9 at Montpelier Motor Speedway, Gas City I-69 Speedway, Putnamville’s Lincoln Park Speedway, Bloomington Speedway, Lawrenceburg Speedway and Kokomo Speedway. The end of June is marked by the return of USAC to The Dirt Oval at Route 66 in Joliet, Ill. on June 29 for the first time since 2004.

Two huge weeks of racing commence in the month of July with “Mid-America Midget Week” racing into the Heartland of America for five races in six nights, starting with Red Dirt Raceway in Meeker, Okla. on July 9, Solomon Valley Raceway in Beloit, Kans. on July 10, Jefferson County Speedway in Fairbury, Neb. on July 12-13 and concluding at Missouri’s Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex on July 14.

On July 30, “Pennsylvania Midget Week” begins with five events in as many nights, which takes the series to Grandview Speedway in Bechtelsville, Pa. for the first time in 30 years. The following night, July 31, it’s onto the series’ debut at Action Track USA in Kutztown, Pa., before rounding out the week at the familiar “PA Midget Week” venues of Path Valley Speedway Park in Spring Run, Pa. on Aug. 1, Linda’s Speedway in Jonestown, Pa. on Aug. 2 and Lanco’s Clyde Martin Memorial Speedway in Newmanstown, Pa. on Aug. 3.

September begins with a bang on the 4th and 5th with the return of the BC39 at The Dirt Track at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Then, it’s off to Eldora Speedway and the 38th running of the “4-Crown Nationals” on Sept. 28. Moving into October, the first USAC Midget race at Haubstadt, Indiana’s Tri-State Speedway since 2012 will take place on the 19th.

In November, it’s time to head west for the series’ debut at Arizona Speedway for two consecutive nights of the “Western World Championships” on Nov. 15-16 – a doubleheader alongside the USAC AMSOIL National & CRA Sprint Cars. California’s Placerville Speedway joins the schedule for the initial time on Nov. 20-21. Staying in California, Bakersfield Speedway’s “November Classic” serves as the penultimate race of the season on Nov. 23, leading into the capper, Thanksgiving Night, Nov. 28 on the beach at Ventura (Calif.) Raceway. All races will be held in conjunction with the USAC Light Up The World Western States Midgets.

At press time, the date for the “Jason Leffler Memorial” at Wayne County Speedway in Wayne City, Ill. is yet to be announced.

2019 USAC NATIONAL MIDGET SCHEDULE

Feb 8: Bubba Raceway Park (Ocala, FL)

Feb 9: Bubba Raceway Park (Ocala, FL)

Mar 9: (A) Southern Illinois Center (Du Quoin, IL)

Apr 5: Kokomo Speedway (Kokomo, IN)

Apr 6: Kokomo Speedway (Kokomo, IN)

May 17: Tri-City Speedway (Granite City, IL)

May 18: Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 (Pevely, MO)

Jun 4: Montpelier Motor Speedway (Montpelier, IN)

Jun 5: Gas City I-69 Speedway (Gas City, IN)

Jun 6: Lincoln Park Speedway (Putnamville, IN)

Jun 7: Bloomington Speedway (Bloomington, IN)

Jun 8: Lawrenceburg Speedway (Lawrenceburg, IN)

Jun 9: Kokomo Speedway (Kokomo, IN)

Jun 29: The Dirt Oval at Route 66 (Joliet, IL)

Jul 9: Red Dirt Raceway (Meeker, OK)

Jul 10: Solomon Valley Raceway (Beloit, KS)

Jul 12: Jefferson County Speedway (Fairbury, NE)

Jul 13: Jefferson County Speedway (Fairbury, NE)

Jul 14: Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex (Sweet Springs, MO)

Jul 30: Grandview Speedway (Bechtelsville, PA)

Jul 31: Action Track USA (Kutztown, PA)

Aug 1: Path Valley Speedway Park (Spring Run, PA)

Aug 2: Linda’s Speedway (Jonestown, PA)

Aug 3: Lanco’s Clyde Martin Memorial Speedway (Newmanstown, PA)

Sep 4-5: (A) Indianapolis Motor Speedway (Speedway, IN)

Sep 28: Eldora Speedway (Rossburg, OH)

Oct 19: Tri-State Speedway (Haubstadt, IN)

Nov 15: (W) Arizona Speedway (San Tan Valley, AZ)

Nov 16: (W) Arizona Speedway (San Tan Valley, AZ)

Nov 20: (W) Placerville Speedway (Placerville, CA)

Nov 21: (W) Placerville Speedway (Placerville, CA)

Nov 23: (W) Bakersfield Speedway (Bakersfield, CA)

Nov 28: (W) Ventura Raceway (Ventura, CA)

TBA: (A) Wayne County Speedway (Wayne City, IL)