Flospors Signs Multi-Year Agreement to Stream USAC Events

From USAC

AUSTIN, Texas (December 6, 2018) – FloSports, the innovator in live digital sports and original content, announced a multiyear partnership with the United States Auto Club (USAC Racing) to provide live and on-demand coverage of more than 80 races per year exclusively on FloRacing.com.

Through this new agreement, which takes effect Jan. 1, 2019, FloRacing will broadcast all of USAC Racing’s flagship National Championship events in its Silver Crown Championship, AMSOIL National Sprint Series and the NOS Energy Drink National Midget Championship.

Included in the partnership, existing Loudpedal.tv subscribers will be granted access to not only all live and on-demand FloRacing content, but thousands of other live events streamed across 20+ other verticals across the FloSports network.

“FloRacing is the ideal partner for us as we look to provide a best-in-class experience for our fans,” USAC CEO Kevin Miller said. “We’re excited about FloRacing’s vision for motorsports and look forward to the enhanced coverage they will bring to promoting our series and events to a wider and more diverse audience base. The FloSports subscription model of just $150 annually for all of USAC races along with thousands of other live events makes this a true winner for racing fans worldwide.”

“This is a significant partnership for us, and a big win for our motorsports fans,” FloSports Vice President of Global Rights Acquisition Mike Levy said. “We will provide subscribers with a better and more affordable solution to consume live racing. Given its heritage, USAC immediately propels our efforts to grow coverage of the sport.”

The 2019 USAC National season begins with the kickoff of an expanded “Winter Dirt Games” schedule that brings the USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midgets to Ocala, Fla., for their debut appearance at Bubba Raceway Park on Feb. 8-9, followed by the return of the AMSOIL National Sprint Cars Feb. 14-16.

Throughout the season, FloRacing will take you to the marquee events on the USAC calendar, including the 14th annual Indiana Midget Week on June 4-9, the 12th annual Eastern Storm on June 11-16, Mid-America Midget Week on July 9-14, the 32nd Indiana Sprint Week on July 18-27, and Pennsylvania Midget Week on July 30 – August 3, among many competitions.

