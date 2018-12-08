Knoxville Raceway Named “Outstanding Facility of the Year”

From Knoxville Raceway

WILMETTE, IL. (December 7, 2018) — The Race Track Business Conference has awarded the Knoxville (Iowa) Raceway the “Outstanding Facility of the Year” award. The plaque was presented by National Speedway Directory and Track Guide at the Performance Racing Industry Trade Show.

“The ‘Outstanding Facility of the Year’ award is quite an honor for all of us at Knoxville Raceway. To be the first dirt track to win the award is even more so,” said Kendra Jacobs, Marketing Director – Knoxville Raceway. “It truly takes a great team of people to make a race season and an event like the Knoxville Nationals come together. We always say that we have the best partners, the best fans, the best drivers and teams in the world and we firmly believe that. This award is something that we share with all of them.”

“Knoxville Raceway continues to lead the pack of short tracks. The exciting racing and legendary community hospitality attracts race fans from around the world each August for the Knoxville Nationals. We are pleased to recognize their efforts” said Tim Frost the organizer of the event.

The previous award winners were the Indianapolis Motor Speedway – 2013, NCM Motorsports Park – 2014, Daytona International Speedway – 2015, Charlotte Motor Speedway – 2016, and Gateway Motorsports Park – 2015.