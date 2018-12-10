2019 Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Parking Will Start Saturday, January 12, 2019

Bryan Hulbert

TULSA, Okla. (November 15, 2018) Racing at the Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire is the easy part. Getting 300 plus Midgets with Trailers, Tools, and Tires is a massive undertaking and in 2019, all teams will begin moving into the River Spirit Expo Center on Saturday, January 12, 2019.

Parking will start with the North Wall at 10:00 A.M. (CT). Parking on the main three rows will begin at Noon and go throughout the day. Any parking that is not complete on Saturday will finish up on Sunday, January 13, 2019, starting again at 10:00 A.M.

“We’ve parked the North Wall on Saturday for several years, and recently started parking the larger trailers in the front of the Pits and doing about a third of the parking to give everyone a little easier day on Sunday but with practice and racing on Monday now, we’re going to try and get everyone, or at least as close as we can get to everyone, parked on Saturday so Sunday everyone has time to get unloaded, set up and take a breather before we start racing,” explained Chili Bowl Director, Matt Ward.

Just like the past couple of years, teams will stage in the west parking lot with officials bringing teams in as their spot comes available. Teams can start parking in the west parking lot on Friday, January 11, 2019. Questions regarding parking can be addressed to the office of the Chili Bowl Nationals by calling (918) 838-3777.

The 33rd Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire takes place January 14-19, 2019 at the Tulsa Expo Raceway, located inside the River Spirit Expo Center in Tulsa, Okla.

For continued updates on the Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire, fans can follow along on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram with @CBNationals. All official press, updates, and results on the Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire can be found online at http://www.chilibowl.com.

Quick Notes:

What: 33rd annual Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire

When: January 14-19, 2019

Where: River Spirit Expo Center – Tulsa Expo Raceway 4145 E 21st St, Tulsa, OK 74114

Parking: January 12, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. (CT)

Entry Information:

Discounted Early Entry ($150): November 1, 2018 – December 14, 2018

Late Entry ($200): December 15, 2018 – January 18, 2019

Entry Blank: http://www.chilibowl.com/downloads/get.aspx?i=72453

Return Entries Via:

Phone: (918) 838-3777

Fax: (918) 836-5517

Mail: 1141 S. 83rd East Ave. Tulsa, OK 74112

Entries will not be accepted via Social Media.

Contact:

Phone: (918) 838-3777

Fax: (918) 836-5517

Mail: 1141 S. 83rd East Ave. Tulsa, OK 74112

Chili Bowl Online:

Website: http://www.chilibowl.com

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/chilibowlnationals

Twitter: (@cbnationals)

Official Hashtag: #ChiliBowl2019

Instagram: cbnationals

Snap Chat: TheChiliBowl

Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals Champions:

Year – Driver (Owner)

2018 – Christopher Bell (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian)

2017 – Christopher Bell (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian)

2016 – Rico Abreu (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian)

2015 – Rico Abreu (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian)

2014 – Bryan Clauson (Joe Dooling/Rusty Kunz/Curb Records)

2013 – Kevin Swindell (Swindell Motorsports/Curb Records)

2012 – Kevin Swindell (Swindell Motorsports/Curb Records)

2011 – Kevin Swindell (Swindell Motorsports/Curb Records)

2010 – Kevin Swindell (Swindell Motorsports/Curb Records)

2009 – Sammy Swindell (Swindell Motorsports/Curb Records)

2008 – Damion Gardner (Jason Leffler)

2007 – Tony Stewart (Tony Stewart Motorsports)

2006 – Tim McCreadie (Steve Smith)

2005 – Tracy Hines (Wilke – Pak)

2004 – Cory Kruseman (Andy Bondio)

2003 – Dan Boorse (Dan Boorse)

2002 – Tony Stewart (Keith Kunz)

2001 – Jay Drake (Keith Kunz)

2000 – Cory Kruseman (Andy Bondio)

1999 – Dan Boorse (Dan Boorse)

1998 – Sammy Swindell (Pete Willoughby)

1997 – Billy Boat (John Lawson)

1996 – Sammy Swindell (Rusty Kunz / Jay McKinnie)

1995 – Donnie Beechler (Zarounian Motorsports)

1994 – Andy Hillenburg (Keith Kuntz / Rusty Kunz)

1993 – Dave Blaney (Ralph Potter)

1992 – Sammy Swindell (Dave Ellis)

1991 – Lealand McSpadden (Andy Bondio)

1990 – John Heydenreich (Tony Finley)

1989 – Sammy Swindell (Jack Runyon)

1988 – Scott Hatton (Jerry Hatton)

1987 – Rich Vogler (Bob Lowe)

VIROC Champions: Chad Boat (2018), Kyle Larson (2014 and 2017), Tanner Thorson (2016), Sammy Swindell (2015, 2012, 2011, 2009), Kevin Swindell (2013), Brad Loyet (2010)

Trade Show: A long-standing tradition at the Chili Bowl, the Trade Show, which is open to the public each day (Monday through Saturday), is free of charge. All variety of racing products, apparel and more is available with well over 100 vendors. The Trade Show still has space available. Anyone looking to be a part of the Trade Show can contact the Chili Bowl office at 918-838-3777. The Trade Show covers approximately 20,000 square feet.

Lucas Oil Products is the title sponsor of the Chili Bowl Midget Nationals. More information about the products available from Lucas Oil can be found at http://www.lucasoil.com. General Tire is the presenting sponsor of the Chili Bowl. A complete inventory of tires offered by General Tire can be found at http://www.generaltire.com.

Vacuworx Global is the title sponsor of the VIROC which brings past Chili Bowl Champions as well as champions from around the world together for a single 20 lap race to see who is the best of the best. For more information about Vacuworx log onto www.vacuworx.com. For more information on past champions of the VIROC, log onto www.theviroc.com.

Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals – Est. 1987 – Tulsa, Okla.