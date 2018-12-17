RacinBoys Offering Perfect Holiday Gift for Racing Fans

Inside Line Promotions

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (Dec. 17, 2018) – With the holiday season approaching RacinBoys has a great gift to give any racing fan.

The RacinBoys Broadcasting Network will provide live Pay-Per-View video from the 34th annual Lucas Oil Tulsa Shootout and 33 rd annual Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals Presented by General Tire next month.

The Lucas Oil Tulsa Shootout, which is Jan. 2-5, will have more than 1,000 combined entries in seven divisions – 600cc winged outlaw micro sprints, 600cc non-wing outlaw micro sprints, winged ‘A’ class, ‘A’ class non-wing, restricted ‘A’ class, junior sprints and Xcel 600cc modifieds.

The Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals Presented by General Tire, which is Jan. 14-19, is the premier midget event of the year. More than 300 of the top drivers from a variety of motor sports divisions will battle for the top prize during an event that has been expanded to six days in 2019.

Broadcasts from each night will feature live video feeds with multiple cameras, replays and more.

The price for the Lucas Oil Tulsa Shootout is only $84.99 ($74.99 for RacinBoys premium members) or $24.99 per day.

The Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals is only $124.99 ($114.99 for RacinBoys premium members) or $29.99 per day.

To purchase any of the events, visit the RacinBoys website – http://www.RacinBoys.com – and register as a new member if you haven’t done so from previous PPV events. There is no membership charge required to purchase RacinBoys live PPV webcasts.

The premium section of the RacinBoys website will have additional video content not only from the Tulsa Shootout and Chili Bowl, but other events throughout the year as well.

PAY-PER-VIEW –

Fans who are new to RacinBoys will need to create a free membership on the RacinBoys website to purchase any PPV options. After logging in, visit http://www.racinboys.com/events or click on “Upcoming Live Events” for the four-day Tulsa Shootout package of live video for $84.99 ($74.99 for premium members). Individual days can be purchased for $24.99 each.

Buy links are also available for live video of the six-day Chili Bowl for $144.99 ($134.99 for premium members). Individual days can be purchased for $29.99 each.

** The live broadcast of the finale on Jan. 19 will only be the preliminary races up to the MAVTV television broadcast and live stream on Lucas Oil Racing TV, which is slated to begin at 7:30 p.m. (Central). **

LUCAS OIL TULSA SHOOTOUT –

The 34th edition of the Lucas Oil Tulsa Shootout is expected to bring more than 1,000 entries to the River Spirit Expo Center in Tulsa, Okla., Jan. 2-5. Classes include 600cc winged outlaw micro sprints, 600cc non-wing outlaw micro sprints, winged ‘A’ class, ‘A’ class non-wing, restricted ‘A’ class, junior sprints and Xcel 600cc modifieds. For more information about the event, visit http://www.TulsaShootout.com.

LUCAS OIL CHILI BOWL NATIONALS –

The 33rd annual Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals Presented by General Tire will invade the River Spirit Expo Center in Tulsa, Okla., Jan. 14-19. More than 300 of the top drivers in a variety of motor sports classes will vie for the coveted title at the premier midget event of the season. For more information, visit http://www.ChiliBowl.com.

