Pickens Wins International Midget Series Feature at Baypark Speedway

MT MAUNGANUI, NZ (December 28, 2018) – Michael Pickens scored his second victory during the International Midget Series Friday night at Baypark Family Speedway. Chris Windom, Tyler Courtney, Matt Smith, and Kyle Larson rounded out the top five.
© TJSlideways.com