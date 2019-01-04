Matt Jackson and Luke Storer Win at Borderline Speedway

South Australia Speedcar Title
Borderline Speedway
Mt. Gambier, SA
Friday January 4, 2018
Midget Cars
Feature:
1. V23 – Matt Jackson
2. V10 – Travis Mills
3. N14 – Nathan Smee
4. S6 – Harley Bishop
5. N89 – Braydan Willmington
6. V21 – Adam Wallis
7. V17 – Mitch Whiting
8. V20 – Chris Nankerville
9. V12 – Justin McMinn
10. V15 – Andy Pearce
11. N43 – Glen Arnold
12. V57 – Mike Griffiths
13. V0 – Grant Patton
14. N42 – Gary Rooke
15. V22 – Joshep Lostitch
16. S7 – Lee Redmond
17. N40 – David Lambert
Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
Feature:
1. V33 – Luke Storer
2. V14 – Alex Ross
3. V11 – Mathew Symons
3. VX50 – Luke Weel
4. V32 – Dayn Bentvelzen
5. V23 – Mathew Balcombe
6. V54 – Jeremy Beddison
7. V43 – Daniel Storer
8. S2 – Jake Ashworth
9. S35 – Mitchell Broome
10. S86 – Kirby Hillyer
11. V4 – Carly Walsh
12. NX9 – Andrew Seery
13. V36 – Ashley Cook
14. V95 – Geoff Cook
15. N4 – Jason Davis
16. S23 – Jack McCarthy
17. VX46 – Michael McDonald
18. V83 – Todd Hobson
19. V44 – Chris Rodda
20. V77 – Alex Thomson