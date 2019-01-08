Feature Win List: Pickens and Schatz Lead Week One of 2019

As of 01/08/2019

1. Donny Schatz – 2

2. Michael Pickens – 2

3. James McFadden – 1

4. Tyler Courtney – 1

5. Brad Sweet – 1

6. Daniel Evans – 1

7. Darren Vine – 1

8. Joel Chadwick – 1

9. Kyle Larson – 1

10. Luke Storer – 1

11. Matt Jackson – 1

12. Matthew Jackson – 1

13. Nick Hall – 1

14. Robbie Farr – 1

15. Robert Mazzer – 1

16. Rusty Hickman – 1

