DSR Fuel Systems power USCS drivers to series and National prominence in 2018

By Pete Walton

Atlanta, GA – January 19, 2019 – Just as during the last eighteen racing seasons, Daryl Saucier’s DSR Fuel Systems helped power a number of sprint car drivers to the top of the United Sprint Car Series presented by K&N Filters sprint car point standings in all four divisions. Those include 11-time USCS National sprint car Champion, Terry Gray from Bartlett, Tennessee who finished in the runner-up spot in the 2018 USCS National pointb standings. Gray who won two main events during 2018 and had 25 plus top five finishes in the 2018 contests also finished in second place in the USCS Southern Thunder regional series and in the third position in both the USCS Mid-South and USCS Deep South regional series. Additionally, Gray’s team-mate and the 2015 and 2016 USCS National Champion Morgan Turpen from Cordova, Tennessee had three series victories in USCS main events . She also used DSR Fuel Systems to feed her power plants. Turpen finished third in the National point standings and in the runner-up spot in both the tough USCS Mid-South regional series and the USCS Deep South regional series

Terry Gray, whose team of He and Turpen was nominated for the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame 2018 sprint car “360 Team of the Year award. He was also, as a driver, ranked sixth in North America out of more than 3000 drivers considered by the pollsters of the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame for the 360 Sprint Car 2018 “Driver of the Year”. His tam-mate Morgan Turpen was ranked nineteenth for her 2018 efforts.

The eleven-time USCS National Champion and thirteen-time USCS championship car-owner, Terry Gray stated, “I have used DSR Fuel Systems technology since Daryl Saucier started DSR in the early 90’s. I have won at least fifteen National Championships since then with DSR Fuel Systems.”

At least seven other drivers that finished in the top fifteen in USCS national and regional sprint series point standings used DSR Fuel Systems technology during the 2018 USCS racing season including five of the top ten drivers. Those included Joe Larkin from Suwanee, Georgia who finished in the third position in the USCS Southern Thunder regional series as well as Brandon McLain from Indian Trail, North Carolina who finished eighth in that division. Ronny Howard finished in sixth place in the USCS Mid-South regional series using DSR product and his Son and team-mate Chase Howard, who was the 2017 USCS Mid-South regional series Rookie of the Year also used DSR Fuel Systems pumps to feed their powerplants as well. Both of those drivers hail from Nesbit, Mississippi

USCS Founder and President Pete Walton, stated that, “DSR Fuel Systems is one of those companies that annually supports the USCS and has helped us to grow in the previously sprint car racing void area of the country we compete in. Much thanks goes out to Daryl and Cindy Saucier for all they do to support the USCS and its race teams.” expressed Walton. “Daryl is especially helpful to young and new to the sport in preparing and maintaining their fuel systems. His knowledge and experience has been very helpful to start up teams in the past., concluded the USCS President”.

DSR Fuel Systems offers a full line of fuel pumps and fuel system products. DSR Fuel Systems is located at 3325 Salt Lake Road, Indianapolis, Indiana 46214. The DSR Fuel Systems phone number is 317-490-3410. Their website can be found at www.dsrfuelsystems.com

For additional info on the United Speed Contest Sanction (USCS) and its acing series the United Sprint Car Series and USCS 600 Sprint Car Series (winged mini sprints) please visit the official USCS website at www.uscsracing.com or call the USCS office at 770-865-6097.