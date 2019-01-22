SOD heads south to take on Gas City I-69 Speedway in 2019

From John Naida

ERIE, MI (January 21, 2019) – As the 2019 season fast approaches, another date has been added to the Sprints On Dirt schedule. After a twenty-year absence, SOD will return to Indiana’s Gas City I-69 Speedway on Friday, June 14. The race will give SOD competitors a convenient two-day weekend, travelling up I-69 to Butler Motor Speedway Saturday. More details about the weekend will be released later.

Located approximately 70 miles north of Indianapolis, Gas City I-69 Speedway opened in1986. After operating for a few years, the track went dormant until 1996, the speedway then enjoyed a successful 18-year run. Then, for several years, various promoters rented the facility for special events only.

Motorsports executive Jerry Gappens, a Kokomo, Indiana, native, leased the facility in 2018 and returned to a full season schedule of weekly racing and special events. Gappens has brought new vitality to the racy quarter-mile dirt oval.

Mark Broughman, father of SOD competitor Zac Broughman, won the last SOD race at Gas City on Friday, September 24, 1999. SOD was scheduled at the speedway on Friday, May 21, 2010, but was rained out. The current 2019 SOD schedule can be found at www.sprintsondirt.com.