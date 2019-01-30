Priority Aviation Offers $20,000 Knoxville Nationals Sponsorship!

By Bob Baker

Knoxville, IA, January 30, 2019 – In an effort to help both sprint car teams and the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum, Priority Aviation will be offering a $20,000 Knoxville Nationals sponsorship to the driver or team that acquires the most donations through membership and other means to the museum prior to July 31, 2019.

“We’re trying to help get the word out that the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum still needs help paying for the construction on the Bryan Clauson Suite Tower,” said Richard Marshall, owner of Priority Aviation. “We also wanted to possibly help bring another race team to the 59th Annual Knoxville Nationals that maybe wouldn’t make the trip to Knoxville without the extra $20,000 in their pocket to help cover expenses. I think it will also be exciting to see the competition among the drivers and their fan bases. I think we’ll see a lot of social media hype and possibly some good natured competition between the teams! The teams could also get businesses in their area to get behind their effort with donations. I feel the winner may not just be the one with the most loyal fan base, but the one who gets most creative!”

“We decided to have Priority Aviation offer a $20,000 Knoxville Nationals sponsorship to the driver or race team that acquires the most donations to the museum between now and July 31,” said Richard. “With National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum memberships starting at only $25 each, we thought that this would be a good way to help both the museum pay for some of the construction cost on the Bryan Clauson Suite Tower, and also help a team at this year’s Knoxville Nationals.”

“We can’t thank Richard and Jennifer Marshall enough for thinking up this $20,000 Knoxville Nationals Sponsorship program,” says Bob Baker, executive director of the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum. “Richard and Jennifer through Priority Aviation know the importance of getting the Bryan Clauson Suite Tower construction paid for, and their generosity in helping both our museum and in trying to help a race team at this year’s Knoxville Nationals, is just one way that they are always thinking about our sport.”

All that sprint car teams need to do is have their prospective members visit www.SprintCarStuff.com and order a membership there, listing their driver or team (in the note box at checkout) that they are trying to help with the $20,000 Priority Aviation sponsorship. Or, contact the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum and request membership packets, or make a donation. The museum will ship membership and donation information out for the drivers and teams to pass out at their races throughout the season. The driver or team with the most donations returned to the museum before July 31, will receive the $20,000 sponsorship funding to participate in this year’s Knoxville Nationals, August 7 – 10, in Knoxville, Iowa. All funds collected will go towards paying off remaining construction costs on the Bryan Clauson Suite Tower. Memberships start at only $25 per year, and go up from there. So everyone can afford to help out their favorite race team and the museum!

For more information on the Priority Aviation $20,000 Knoxville Nationals Sponsorship please call the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum at 1-800-874-4488.

For more information on the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum and the special events happening here, visit www.SprintCarHoF.com and follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum

One Sprint Capital Place

Knoxville, IA 50138

Phone: 641-842-6176

Fax: 641-842-6177

E-mail: Info@SprintCarHoF.com

Website: www.SprintCarHoF.com