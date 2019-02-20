Simpson World Indy Rookie of the Year returns for 10th year

By Eric Bunn

(Lebanon, IN) For the 10th year Simpson World Indy will sponsor the K&M Tool and Die Mel Kenyon Midget Series Rookie of the Year Award. Once again, the 2019 Simpson World Indy Rookie of the Year will receive a Simpson Race Products helmet valued at $1000.00.

In addition to the Simpson World Indy Rookie of the Year Award, Simpson World Indy will award a Simpson Race Products helmet to the K&M Mel Kenyon Midget Series alumni driver who records the best finish in the 71st running of the Pay Less Little 500 presented by UAW-GM at Anderson Speedway. 2019 is the fourth year for this prize.

“Simpson World Indy gives us the opportunity to recognize our Rookie of the Year with one of the best rookie awards in grassroots racing,” said USSA Vice President Eric Bunn. “The Simpson World Indy award also recognizes the achievements of our drivers on the biggest stage in open wheel pavement racing, the Pay Less Little 500 presented by UAW-GM.” Bunn continued.

Leonard Foster is the most recent winner of the Simpson World Indy Rookie of the Year award, earning his Simpson helmet in 2018. Foster joins series champions Dameron Taylor, Jessica Bean and Trey Osborne as previous recipients of Simpson World Indy ROY honors. Nick Hamilton earned the first Simpson World Indy ROY prize in 2009.

Kyle Hamilton and Jacob Wilson have both earned the Simpson Helmet for their finishes in the Pay Less Little 500 presented by UW-GM. Hamilton has two helmets including a race win in 2017.

Simpson World Indy is a Simpson Race Products factory store. It’s located at 486 Southpoint Circle, adjacent to the John Force Racing Complex, in Brownsburg, IN.