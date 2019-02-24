Alex Ross Wins the 2019 Australian Wingless Sprint Car Title

2019 Australian Wingless Sprint Car Title
Premier Speedway
Warrnambool, VIC
Saturday February 25, 2019
Feature:
1. V14 – Alex Ross
2. VX50 – Luke Weel
3. V32 – Dayn Bentvelzen
4. V2 – Travis Millar
5. N41 – Jason Bates
6. V33 – Luke Storer
7. S35 – Mitchell Broome
8. V43 – Daniel Storer
9. S96 – Jarmin Daltz
10. A1 – Joel Chadwick
11. V67 – Christopher Halesworth
12. V88 – Andrew Hibbert
13. V28 – Tim Van Ginnekin
14. S2 – Jake Ashworth
15. VX46 – Michael McDonald
16. N19 – Cody Boulding
17. N16 – Ashleigh Jack
18. V54 – Jeremy Beddison
19. VX20 – Brad Foster