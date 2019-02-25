Calistoga Schedule News

From Troy Hening

Thank you for your patience as we continue to prepare for the new racing season at Calistoga Speedway. Currently we are awaiting the consummation of a tentative arrangement that would allow the City of Calistoga to purchase a portion of the property at the Napa County fairgrounds. This tentative purchase agreement would include the race track (Calistoga Speedway). We have been in constant contact with both the County and City to be informed about progress. As soon as this process is declared a finished deal you will be informed, and event tickets will go on sale. Fans who have previously bought reserved tickets for the June “Wine Country Classic” and the August /September “Louie Vermeil Classic” will still retain the right to renew their tickets. You may reserve RV and camping spots with payment due once the race schedule has been confirmed.

Projected Events and Dates:

“Wine Country Classic”KWS/NARC Sprint Cars with “Hunt Magneto Series” –

Saturday June 22

“Calistoga Speedway Hall of Fame Induction and Dinner – Friday August 30

12th Annual “LOUIE VERMEIL CLASSIC” USA/CRA Sprint Cars and

KWS/ NARC Sprint Cars – Saturday August 31 and Sunday September 1

“Wine Country Showdown” World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series

and companion event Saturday September 14