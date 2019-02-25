Tony Gualda Breaks Through and Scores First Career Winged 360 Win at Stockton Dirt Track

PETERSEN MEDIA

Coming oh-so-close to that first win during the 2018 season, Tony Gualda quickly got the monkey off his back with 2019 getting underway. The Hollister, CA driver grabbed the lead on a lap three restart, and proceeded to lead the way and park the C&M Motorsports entry in victory lane.

“What a relief it is to finally get Cody and Mandi back in victory lane,” Tony Gualda said. “They have been so patient with me, and given me a great car time and time again, so it feels great to get the trophy, and climb up and finally do a wing dance.”

Gualda would flex his muscle early during Saturday’s matinee at Stockton Dirt Track. Lining the Moorefield Construction/Hollister Auto Parts/PitStopUSA backed No. 7c machine up in the second row of his first heat, Gualda would make a couple of swift moves to have the lead by the time the field exited turn two.

Racing his way to the win, Gualda would back the effort up by going from fourth to third in his second heat race to earn enough points to qualify for the main event redraw.

Pulling the one, Gualda would lead the field to green as he looked to cap off a strong afternoon with his first career feature event win. Drag racing with Andy Forsberg for much of the first lap, Gualda would officially slip to second before the caution flag flew.

Finding himself under siege from Ryan Bernal for second on the race’s second lap, Gualda would turn under Bernal to keep the spot before the caution again flew on the race’s third lap.

Sitting in second for the double file restart, Gualda would nail it perfectly as he out dueled Forsberg into turns one and two and jumped out to the early lead.

Out front, Gualda would look flawless as he rode the high side of the Stockton Dirt Track. Finding himself in traffic on a couple of occasions, Gualda’s sizeable lead would shrink, but the youngster would never be seriously challenged for the top spot as he went on to claim his first career winged 360 feature event win.

“I can’t thank Cody and MF enough for giving me such a great car all day long,” Gualda added. “Along with Cody and MF, I also have to thank Mandi, my parents, and all the great fans and sponsors that continue to support myself and this race team. What a great feeling this is.”

The C&M Motorsports team would like to thank Moorefield Construction, Inc., Hollister Auto Parts, PitStopUSA, PT Shocks, Swartz Diesel, Alturas Tires, and all of their product sponsors for their continued support.

ON TAP: Gualda and C&M Motorsports are slated to attend Silver Dollar Speedway this Friday and Saturday for the Silver Cup.

2019 BY THE NUMBERS: Starts-1, Wins-1, Top 5’s-1, Top 10’s-1.

